Railway staff, pensioners get 2% DA-DR hike under 7th Pay Commission Rules; Here’s the full breakup

The Ministry of Railways has announced a fresh increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for railway employees and pensioners following the Centre’s latest approval under the 7th Pay Commission framework. The move will raise monthly payouts for lakhs of serving employees, pensioners and family pensioners from January 1, 2026.

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In separate notifications issued by the Railway Board — RBE No. 34/2026 for employees and RBE No. 36/2026 for pensioners — the government revised DA and DR from 58 per cent to 60 per cent of basic pay and pension. The hike follows the Union Cabinet’s decision to approve an additional 2-percentage-point increase to help offset the impact of inflation and rising living costs.

The revised rates will apply retrospectively from January 1, 2026, meaning eligible pensioners and employees will also receive arrears for the intervening months.

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What the DR hike means for railway pensioners

Dearness Relief is provided to pensioners as compensation against inflation and rising prices. It is calculated as a percentage of the basic pension and is revised periodically based on changes in the cost of living.

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With the latest revision, railway pensioners will now receive DR at 60 per cent instead of the earlier 58 per cent. Although the increase is only 2 percentage points, it will result in a noticeable rise in monthly pension payouts, especially for retirees in higher pension brackets.

For example, a pensioner drawing a basic pension of Rs 10,000 per month will now receive a total pension of Rs 16,000 instead of Rs 15,800, resulting in an additional Rs 200 every month.

Similarly, a retiree with a basic pension of Rs 50,000 will now receive Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 79,000, translating into a monthly increase of Rs 1,000.

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The increase scales proportionately with higher pension amounts.

Revised pension payouts after 60% DR

Basic Pension Pension at 58% DR Pension at 60% DR Monthly Increase

Rs 10,000 Rs 15,800 Rs 16,000 Rs 200

Rs 20,000 Rs 31,600 Rs 32,000 Rs 400

Rs 30,000 Rs 47,400 Rs 48,000 Rs 600

Rs 40,000 Rs 63,200 Rs 64,000 Rs 800

Rs 50,000 Rs 79,000 Rs 80,000 Rs 1,000

Rs 60,000 Rs 94,800 Rs 96,000 Rs 1,200

Rs 70,000 Rs 1,10,600 Rs 1,12,000 Rs 1,400

The revised DR will be reflected in upcoming pension disbursements along with arrears from January 2026 wherever applicable.

Rising costs

The increase comes at a time when retirees are facing sustained pressure from inflation, rising healthcare expenses and higher household costs. For many retired railway employees who depend heavily on fixed pension income, even a modest rise in monthly payouts can provide additional financial support.

The impact becomes more meaningful for pensioners receiving larger pensions as well as family pensioners relying on long-term monthly income support. The hike is also aligned with the broader central government policy of periodically adjusting DA and DR to maintain purchasing power amid changing economic conditions.

The Railway Ministry’s latest order follows an Office Memorandum issued earlier by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare extending the Centre’s revised DR rates to railway pensioners as well.