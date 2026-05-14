Vijay government announces 2% DA hike for govt employees, pensioners; state to spend Rs 1,230 cr

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced a 2% increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and teachers, raising it from 58% to 60%. The revised rate will be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2026, and is expected to benefit around 16 lakh employees, pensioners and family pensioners across the state.

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In an official statement, the Chief Minister said the revised allowance has been introduced in line with the Union government’s DA revision and reflects the state’s commitment toward employee welfare.

“The revised DA structure will benefit state government employees and teachers,” Vijay said.

According to the government, the decision recognizes the contribution of employees and teachers in implementing welfare initiatives and ensuring the smooth delivery of public services across Tamil Nadu. Officials noted that government staff play a crucial role in taking schemes from policy design to implementation at the grassroots level.

The move is expected to impose an additional burden of approximately ₹1,230 crore annually on the state exchequer. Despite the added financial commitment, the government said necessary allocations would be made to support the revised payments.

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The official release stated that the additional expenditure would be accommodated as part of the state’s broader commitment toward the welfare of government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners.

Officials added that the DA revision is likely to provide relief to a large section of serving and retired government staff who had been awaiting the latest inflation-linked increase.

The announcement comes at a time when several states have undertaken similar revisions in dearness allowance following changes in inflation indicators and revisions announced by the Centre. DA hikes are generally aimed at helping employees offset the impact of rising living costs and inflation.

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The Tamil Nadu government also reiterated its focus on welfare-led governance and emphasized the role played by government employees and teachers in delivering public schemes effectively.

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Other schemes

Women beneficiaries under Tamil Nadu’s Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme are expected to receive the May instalment of ₹1,000 soon, with the amount set to be directly credited into eligible beneficiaries’ bank accounts, according to a government announcement made by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

The direct cash transfer programme, originally launched by the previous DMK government and named after late party leader M. Karunanidhi, provides monthly financial assistance to women heads of households. The initiative was designed to strengthen household income security and support women from lower- and middle-income families.

According to the government release, authorities are currently restructuring certain aspects of the welfare programme, which may take additional time before further changes or expansions are introduced. Despite the ongoing review process, the Chief Minister has directed that the May payment be deposited without delay.

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The scheme has emerged as one of Tamil Nadu’s most prominent welfare initiatives and has played an important role in expanding financial access for millions of women through direct benefit transfers.

The announcement also comes amid intensified political focus on welfare measures. Ahead of the April 23 elections, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had promised ₹2,500 monthly assistance for women below 60 years of age, setting the stage for wider debate over cash transfer programmes and women-centric welfare policies in the state.