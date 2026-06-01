West Bengal's Annapurna Yojana goes live today: ₹3,000 monthly aid, key changes from Trinamool's Lakshmir Bhandar

The West Bengal government is set to roll out the Annapurna Yojana from June 1, 2026, replacing the Mamata Banerjee government's flagship Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and marking one of the state's biggest welfare transitions for women. Along with announcing the scheme, the government has released the application form and outlined eligibility rules, beneficiary verification procedures, and the enrolment process.

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The new programme promises a significantly higher monthly payout of ₹3,000 and introduces stricter screening norms to ensure benefits reach eligible women. With millions of women expected to be covered, Annapurna Yojana is poised to become one of the largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes in the state.

What is Annapurna Yojana?

Annapurna Yojana is a women-focused financial assistance scheme under which eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹3,000 per month directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The state government has positioned the scheme as a tool for women's empowerment, financial inclusion and household income support. The programme officially goes live on June 1, 2026, with a 90-day enrolment drive planned across West Bengal.

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The Women and Child Welfare Department will act as the nodal agency for implementation, while local bodies, government camps and field officials will assist with enrolment and verification.

Annapurna Yojana vs Lakshmir Bhandar

The biggest change under Annapurna Yojana is the increase in monthly financial assistance.

Lakshmir Bhandar, launched by the Trinamool Congress government in August 2021, initially provided ₹500 per month to general-category women and ₹1,000 per month to SC/ST women. The assistance amount was subsequently increased and eventually reached approximately ₹1,500–₹1,700 per month depending on beneficiary categories.

Under Annapurna Yojana, all eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹3,000 per month, representing a substantial increase in support.

There are also changes in beneficiary identification. While Lakshmir Bhandar broadly targeted women from economically weaker households, Annapurna Yojana introduces stricter exclusion criteria. Income taxpayers, government employees, pensioners, and teaching or non-teaching staff working in government-aided institutions will not be eligible.

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The government has indicated that existing Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will continue receiving benefits during the transition period. Eligible beneficiaries are expected to be migrated to the new scheme after verification.

Annapurna Yojana eligibility

According to the eligibility guidelines notified by the government, applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

Must be a woman resident of West Bengal

Must be between 25 and 60 years of age

Must not be an income taxpayer

Must not be a permanent or retired government employee

Must not receive a regular government salary or pension

Must not work in teaching or non-teaching positions at government-aided educational institutions

Officials say the objective is to target women who are outside formal government income systems and may require greater financial support.

Application process and form details

The government has released the Annapurna Yojana application form and enabled both online and offline application modes.

Applicants can download the form from the official Social Security portal and submit it through the online system once the dedicated portal becomes operational from June 1.

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The form is available in English, Bengali and Hindi and seeks detailed personal, household and financial information.

Applicants are required to provide:

Aadhaar number

Name of Head of Family (HOF)

Date of birth and gender

Household ID linked to the Digital Ration Card (if available)

Address and contact details

Bank account information

EPIC/Voter ID details

PAN details

Employment status

Number of family members

Annual family income

Literacy details of adult family members

Information regarding income tax or professional tax payments

For application purposes, beneficiaries should keep the following documents ready:

Aadhaar card

Bank account details

Passport-size photograph

Address proof

Identity proof and supporting documents

Offline applications can also be submitted through camps, panchayats, municipalities and designated local offices. The government will organise special Janakalyan Shibir camps from June 15 to June 17 to facilitate enrolment.

Verification Process

Unlike many welfare programmes that rely primarily on self-declaration, Annapurna Yojana includes a structured verification mechanism.

After applications are submitted, officials will conduct scrutiny and field-level enquiries. In rural areas, Block Development Officers (BDOs) will examine applications, while Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) will oversee urban applications. Eligible names will then be forwarded to the District Magistrate for final approval.

With higher monthly payouts, stricter eligibility checks and a statewide enrolment drive beginning from June 1, Annapurna Yojana represents a major overhaul of West Bengal's women-focused welfare framework and could impact millions of households across the state.