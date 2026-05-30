West Bengal Annapurna Yojana Form 2026 released: How to download, fill and submit the application offline

The West Bengal government has officially released the Annapurna Yojana application form, marking the first step in enrolling beneficiaries for the state's new women-focused welfare programme. The scheme, which is set to replace the existing Lakshmir Bhandar initiative, will provide eligible women with monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

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With the enrolment process expected to cover millions of women across the state, the government has opened both online and offline application channels and launched a 90-day registration drive.

Annapurna Yojana Form

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the release of the Annapurna Yojana form and said the Women and Child Welfare Department will oversee implementation and beneficiary verification.

The government has asked eligible women not to rush, noting that applications can be submitted over the next three months. Existing Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries will continue receiving benefits until the transition to the new scheme is completed.

MUST READ: Annapurna Bhandar vs Lakshmir Bhandar: What changes for women beneficiaries in West Bengal?

To make the enrolment process easier, the government has also planned door-to-door collection of forms in many areas and special registration camps across the state.

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How to download the Annapurna Yojana Form

Applicants can download the Annapurna Yojana application form from the official West Bengal Social Security portal.

Steps to Download

Visit the official website: https://socialsecurity.wb.gov.in/login

Select the preferred language.

Download the Annapurna Yojana application form.

Print the form and read all instructions carefully before filling it out.

The application form is available in:

English

Bengali

Hindi

Officials have advised applicants to ensure all details are entered correctly to avoid delays during verification.

MUST READ: What is Annapurna Yojana? West Bengal’s new scheme set to replace Lakshmir Bhandar

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Details required

The Annapurna Yojana form requires applicants to provide extensive personal, family and financial information.

Key details sought include:

Name of the applicant

Name of the Head of Family (HOF)

Date of birth

Gender

Aadhaar number

Household ID linked to Digital Ration Card (if available)

Number of family members

Residential address

Mobile number and contact details

Bank account details

EPIC (Voter ID) information

PAN card details

Employment status

Annual family income

Educational and literacy details of adult family members

Information regarding income tax or professional tax payment by any family member

Applicants are advised to keep supporting documents ready while filling the form to ensure accuracy.

How to submit the form offline

The state government has made provisions for offline submission to help applicants who may not have easy internet access.

Forms can be submitted through:

Gram Panchayat offices

Municipal offices

Designated government camps

Officials conducting door-to-door collection drives

According to the Chief Minister, supervisors will visit households in many areas to collect completed forms. Newly elected MLAs will also participate in awareness and enrolment activities.

In addition, the government will organize "Janakalyan Shibir" camps from June 15 to June 17, where residents can submit their applications and receive assistance with the registration process.

Who can apply?

According to the government notification issued on May 19, 2026, applicants must satisfy the following eligibility conditions:

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Must be a woman resident of West Bengal

Age must be between 25 and 60 years

Must not be an income taxpayer

Must not be employed in permanent government service

Must not receive a regular salary or pension from the state or central government

Must not work in teaching or non-teaching roles at government-aided educational institutions

The government says these conditions are intended to ensure benefits reach women who need financial assistance the most.

What happens after submission?

After the application form is submitted, authorities will conduct document scrutiny and field-level verification.

Applications will be reviewed by:

Block Development Officers (BDOs) in rural areas

Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) in urban areas

Eligible applications will then be forwarded to the District Magistrate for final approval.

With the release of the Annapurna Yojana form, the enrolment process has formally begun, paving the way for eligible women to access the scheme's ₹3,000 monthly assistance. The government has given applicants a 90-day window to register and has put in place both online and offline mechanisms to ensure wider participation across West Bengal.