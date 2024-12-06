Will there be a change in retirement age for government servants? Here's what Centre said

The Centre has stated that it is not currently planning to reconsider the retirement age criteria for central government employees. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya asked about the government's plans to standardize the retirement age for all government employees at either 30 years of service or upon reaching 60 years of age, whichever comes first.

The objective behind this proposed revision is to establish consistency in the civil services sector and open up more employment opportunities for the youth of the nation, particularly those born after the year 2000, based on the current employment statistics available.

At present, central government employees retire upon completing 60 years of age.

The Centre has confirmed that there are currently no plans to alter the retirement age criteria, which is set at 60 years or after completing 30 years of service. Union Minister of State for Personnel

Jitendra Singh stated in a written reply that there is no proposal to change the current norms or to implement a uniform retirement policy based on these criteria.

The minister noted the government's ongoing efforts to develop policies and programs aimed at creating employment opportunities for young people in civil services, tailored to the needs of government operations. He emphasized that ministries and departments of the central government have been instructed to fill vacant positions promptly.

Fake viral post

A recent social media post went viral last month claiming that the Government of India planned to raise the retirement age of central government employees by two years, from 60 to 62. The post, accompanied by a notice titled "Retirement Age Increase 2024", generated significant discussion among users. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the official government agency responsible for accurate information dissemination, has confirmed that the claim is false. The message circulating on social media platforms inaccurately states that the Indian government had approved the retirement age increase during a recent cabinet meeting.

Based on the notice, it was indicated that starting April 1, 2025, employees would be permitted to work an additional two years until reaching the age of 62. The announcement suggested that this adjustment would be beneficial for both employees and the government.

However, on November 19, 2024, the government's fact-checking body clarified that there had been no decision made by the Government of India regarding an increase in the retirement age. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) refuted the widespread claim as false, emphasizing that the central government had not endorsed any proposal to extend the retirement age of its employees.

The PIB's clarification definitively stated the viral message circulating on social media concerning the raising of the retirement age for central government employees is inaccurate.

The PIB clarified: “The claim circulating on social media regarding the increase in the retirement age of central government employees is fake. There is no truth to this post."



