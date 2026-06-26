Buying a house? What is a Khata certificate and why every homeowner should have one

Buying a home doesn't end with signing the sale deed. Homebuyers also need to ensure they obtain a Khata certificate, a key municipal document that enables them to pay property taxes, apply for utility connections, secure home loans, and carry out future property transactions.

While a Khata certificate does not establish legal ownership by itself, it is an essential civic record that identifies the person responsible for paying property tax on a property. Without it, homeowners may face hurdles when applying for building approvals, selling the property, or availing bank finance.

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What is a Khata certificate?

A Khata certificate is an official document issued by a municipal authority that records a property's details and the name of the person liable to pay property tax. The word "Khata" literally means "account" and serves as the property's account in the municipal records.

The document typically contains details such as the owner's name, property address, plot size, built-up area, property identification number and annual property tax assessment.

The term "Khata" is primarily used in Karnataka, where it is issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other local bodies. Similar records exist in other states under different names, such as Property Card in Maharashtra and Patta in Tamil Nadu.

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Why is a Khata certificate important?

A Khata certificate plays a critical role in several property-related transactions and civic services. It is required for:

Payment of municipal property tax

Applying for water, electricity and sanitation connections

Obtaining building plan approvals and construction permits

Applying for home loans from banks and housing finance companies

Selling or transferring property ownership

Applying for trade or commercial licences for businesses operating from the property

Although the title deed or sale deed is the primary proof of ownership, lenders and buyers often insist on a Khata certificate as evidence that the property is officially recorded with the local civic authority.

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Documents required

Homeowners generally need the following documents while applying for a Khata certificate:

Registered sale deed or title deed

Latest property tax paid receipts

Encumbrance Certificate (EC)

Possession certificate, where applicable

Approved building plan for new constructions

Identity proof such as Aadhaar or PAN

Allotment letter in the case of apartments or housing society projects

The exact documentation may vary slightly depending on the municipal authority.

How to apply for a Khata certificate

The application process is relatively straightforward.

Applicants must submit the prescribed application form along with the required documents at the local municipal office or ward office, such as a BBMP office in Bengaluru. After the application is submitted, municipal officials may conduct a physical inspection of the property to verify the details.

Once verification is complete, applicable fees are paid and any pending property tax dues are cleared, the Khata certificate is issued. Several municipal bodies also allow online applications through their official portals.

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Khata certificate vs Khata extract

A Khata certificate and a Khata extract are often confused, but they serve different purposes.

A Khata certificate confirms that a property has been registered in the municipal records and identifies the taxpayer responsible for paying property tax.

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A Khata extract, on the other hand, is a detailed record of the property's municipal account. It contains information such as tax assessment, payment history and property particulars maintained by the local authority.

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A Khata and B Khata

In Bengaluru, properties are broadly classified into A Khata and B Khata.

An A Khata is issued to properties that comply with municipal regulations, have all required approvals and have no outstanding tax dues. Such properties generally qualify for bank loans and building approvals.

A B Khata is issued to properties with pending approvals, building violations or other irregularities. While these properties remain on municipal records for tax purposes, they may face restrictions in obtaining loans or approvals. In many cases, B Khata properties can be converted into A Khata after meeting regulatory requirements and paying applicable betterment charges.

For homebuyers, obtaining a Khata certificate is as important as preserving the sale deed. It not only facilitates access to civic services but also helps ensure smoother property transactions and reduces the risk of future legal or administrative complications.

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