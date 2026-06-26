Not just homes: Why Mumbai's real estate is increasingly competing with stocks, bonds and gold

Mumbai's residential property market is undergoing a structural shift. While location, amenities and lifestyle remain important, buyers are increasingly evaluating homes the way they assess financial assets—through expected returns, rental income, appreciation potential and long-term wealth creation.

According to Ram Raheja, Managing Director of S Raheja, residential real estate is no longer competing only with other housing projects. It is now vying for investor capital alongside equities, fixed-income products, gold and other financial instruments.

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"The language of homebuying is starting to sound a lot like the language of investing," Raheja said, pointing to changing buyer conversations that now revolve around infrastructure-led appreciation, rental demand and future value creation rather than just floor plans and possession timelines.

Homes now part of investment portfolios

The shift comes even as investors have access to a wider range of financial products than ever before. Despite this, residential real estate continues to attract significant capital.

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Data from Knight Frank India, based on Maharashtra's Department of Registrations and Stamps, shows Mumbai recorded more than 1.5 lakh property registrations in 2025, the highest annual figure in 14 years. The strong demand persisted despite rising property prices and growing investment alternatives.

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According to Raheja, this reflects growing confidence in residential real estate as a long-term wealth creation asset rather than simply a consumption purchase.

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Premium housing dominates demand

The premium housing segment has emerged as one of the strongest indicators of this trend.

JLL data shows homes priced above ₹1 crore accounted for around 62% of residential sales across India's top seven cities during the first nine months of 2025, compared with 52% in the corresponding period a year earlier. Mumbai has been among the leading contributors to this shift.

Raheja believes affluent buyers are deliberately allocating a larger share of their investment portfolios to residential property despite having access to equities, bonds, global assets and alternative investments.

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"The decision to commit substantial capital to a home reflects how buyers are evaluating residential real estate against other asset classes," he noted.

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Infrastructure driving property valuations

Infrastructure development has also become a major investment trigger in Mumbai's property market.

Mega projects such as the Mumbai Metro expansion, Mumbai Coastal Road, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and large-scale redevelopment initiatives are reshaping the city's growth corridors and influencing buying decisions.

According to Raheja, many buyers are purchasing properties years before infrastructure projects become operational, anticipating future appreciation as connectivity improves.

This, he argues, mirrors how equity investors price in future earnings growth well before it materialises.

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Scarcity remains Mumbai's biggest advantage

Unlike financial assets that can be issued or created in large quantities, Mumbai's land supply remains inherently constrained.

Limited land availability, redevelopment challenges and high entry barriers continue to restrict new supply, supporting long-term property values.

This scarcity premium has historically differentiated Mumbai from many other Indian property markets and remains one of its strongest investment propositions.

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Demand remains fundamentally strong

Industry experts also point to Mumbai's diverse demand base as a key strength.

The city continues to attract professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners, NRIs and home upgraders, ensuring demand is driven not only by investors but also by genuine end-users.

While residential property is unlikely to replace traditional financial assets such as stocks, debt or gold, Raheja believes buyers are increasingly evaluating homes using the same investment metrics—risk, return, scarcity and long-term wealth creation.

As this trend gathers pace, Mumbai's housing market is evolving beyond homeownership into a significant component of long-term investment portfolios.