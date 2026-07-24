DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026: Delhi offers 25% discount on over 1,200 flats in Narela; check prices, eligibility, booking details

Buying a home in Delhi has become increasingly difficult amid rising property prices. To make home ownership more affordable, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026, offering a 25% discount on more than 1,200 ready-to-move flats in Narela.

The scheme, announced ahead of Independence Day, is primarily targeted at serving and retired government employees as well as working professionals. Unlike many previous DDA housing schemes, allotment will be on a "first come, first serve (FCFS)" basis rather than through a lottery, making timely registration important for eligible buyers.

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What does the scheme offer?

The DDA is offering 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK ready-to-move apartments under the scheme. All flats are being sold on a freehold basis, which means buyers will have complete ownership rights over both the property and the land.

Since the homes are ready for possession, successful applicants can move in soon after completing the purchase, avoiding the delays and uncertainties often associated with under-construction projects.

Prices after the 25% discount

The starting prices under the scheme are:

| Flat type | Starting price |

| --------- | -------------- |

| 1 BHK | ₹33.40 lakh |

| 2 BHK | ₹75.55 lakh |

| 3 BHK | ₹1.065 crore |

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According to the DDA, the discounted pricing is aimed at making home ownership more accessible, particularly for first-time buyers looking to own a house in the national capital.

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Registration and booking schedule

Registration for the scheme opens on July 24, while flat booking will begin on August 15 through the DDA Awaas Portal.

As allotment will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, applicants who complete the registration process early and keep their documents and finances ready may have a better chance of securing a flat.

Why the location matters

The flats are located in Narela, an area that has seen significant infrastructure planning in recent years. According to the DDA, the housing complex is situated around 500 metres from Urban Extension Road-1 (UER-1), 1.1 km from GT Karnal Road, 1.2 km from the upcoming Metro station, 1.9 km from the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station, 2 km from the Narela Sports Complex and about 5 km from the proposed Education Hub.

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While some of these projects are still under development, improved connectivity could enhance the area's residential appeal and long-term value.

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Who can benefit?

The scheme is aimed mainly at **serving government employees, retired government employees and working professionals**. However, buyers should evaluate factors such as commuting convenience, home loan eligibility, registration and stamp duty charges, monthly EMI commitments, and the availability of schools, hospitals and other civic amenities before making a purchase. Comparing DDA prices with prevailing market rates in nearby localities can also help determine whether the discounted prices offer good value.

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