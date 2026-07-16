Sold 1,284 flats: DDA's housing revenue more than doubles in Q1

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) generated ₹1,020 crore in revenue from housing sales during the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, more than doubling its collections from ₹462 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The authority sold 1,284 flats during the quarter, driven by strong demand across housing categories, officials said on Thursday.

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Narela Emerges As Biggest Contributor

According to the DDA, Narela accounted for the bulk of the sales, with 1,153 flats sold during the quarter, representing nearly 90% of the total.

The authority attributed the performance to continued efforts to transform its sub-cities under the leadership of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"Driven by robust demand for housing across all categories, DDA sold 1,284 flats during the quarter while generating Rs 1,020 crore in revenue. This is clearly indicative of growing public confidence in its housing schemes," the DDA said.

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Connectivity Boost Fuels Demand

The DDA said the growing appeal of Narela has been supported by infrastructure projects, including the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the upcoming Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor, which are expected to significantly improve connectivity.

The authority currently has multiple housing schemes on offer, including DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana, DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana and DDA Towering Heights in East Delhi, catering to buyers across different income groups.

Housing Schemes Open Till July 31

The housing schemes have been extended until July 31, 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis.

"These schemes have been extended till July 31, 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis, and since the schemes are completely online, buyers can purchase flats sitting at their homes," officials said.

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During the quarter, the DDA sold 336 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats, 322 Low Income Group (LIG) flats, 435 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats, and 191 High Income Group (HIG) flats.

The MIG segment accounted for the largest share of sales at 34%, according to the officials.

