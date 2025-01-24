'₹70,000 for a 1BHK?': Redditor blames young techies for Bengaluru’s rent crisis

Bengaluru, often hailed as India’s Silicon Valley, is grappling with a rent surge that’s forcing many to rethink their budgets. A viral Reddit post claims that young tech professionals with high salaries are inadvertently driving this price hike, creating ripples across social media as users share their own rental woes.

“I’ve been noticing something that seems to be a growing problem in Bangalore—young techies, especially those just starting out in their careers, are getting taken advantage of in ways that seem way too easy,” the Reddit user wrote. They argued that many tech professionals, earning between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh a month, often pay exorbitant rents of ₹50,000 to ₹70,000, partly out of convenience and partly due to a lack of street smarts.

The post underscores the ripple effect: these high rents push up the overall market rates, leaving people with modest incomes struggling to find affordable housing. “When regular engineers or anyone with a more ‘normal’ salary try to find a place to live, they’re left dealing with ridiculous rent prices too,” the user added.

The post resonated with many, sparking discussions about Bengaluru’s affordability crisis. One user shared, “I was working in Electronic City and rented a decent 2BHK for ₹15,000, while my colleague paid ₹35,000 for a 1BHK in Koramangala.” Another chimed in, “Techies’ inability or unwillingness to negotiate has made life expensive for everyone.”

However, others pointed out that the situation isn’t uniform. “Not all techies in their 20s earn 40-60L salaries,” one person noted. “But even those earning ₹15-20L per year have much more spending power than most.”

Bengaluru’s prime neighborhoods like Indiranagar and Koramangala see 1BHK rentals ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000, depending on amenities. For those looking to cut costs, smaller apartments in less central areas might come at a lower price, around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.