BT Explainer: What is NPS Swasthya and what does it promise investors?

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is testing a new retirement-linked healthcare initiative called NPS Swasthya, a product designed to combine pension savings with medical financial protection. The initiative is currently in its second proof-of-concept (PoC) phase, but it has already generated significant interest because it attempts to address two of the biggest financial concerns for Indian households — retirement security and rising healthcare costs.

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Traditionally, retirement products and health insurance have functioned separately. Individuals invest in pension schemes to build long-term wealth, while health insurance is purchased independently to manage medical emergencies. NPS Swasthya seeks to integrate these two financial needs into a single ecosystem.

Why is NPS Swasthya being introduced?

The move comes at a time when healthcare inflation in India is rising rapidly. According to estimates cited by PFRDA, healthcare costs are expected to rise between 11.5% and 14% in 2026, significantly faster than general inflation.

This creates a major challenge for retirees and middle-class families. Even people with retirement savings often struggle when faced with sudden hospital bills, surgeries, or long-term medical treatment. In many cases, medical emergencies end up eroding retirement wealth accumulated over decades.

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NPS Swasthya is being positioned as a solution to this problem by creating a retirement corpus while simultaneously offering healthcare-related financial support.

What does NPS Swasthya promise investors?

The core promise of NPS Swasthya is “dual financial protection.”

Retirement Benefit Healthcare Benefit

Long-term wealth accumulation Emergency medical funding

Market-linked pension growth Integrated insurance cover

Retirement income planning Access to healthcare liquidity

Compounding over decades Reduced financial shock from hospitalization

For investors, the product attempts to solve a real problem: balancing long-term retirement goals with unpredictable medical expenses.

In theory, this could help reduce the need to liquidate assets, break fixed deposits, or borrow money during health emergencies.

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How does NPS Swasthya work?

Under the proposed framework, subscribers continue investing in a pension-style structure similar to the National Pension System (NPS). The accumulated corpus remains market-linked and can be invested across various asset classes through pension fund managers.

However, unlike traditional NPS accounts, the Swasthya model introduces healthcare-linked flexibility and insurance integration.

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The initiative operates through a multi-partner ecosystem:

Function Partner Institution

Technology platform Medi Assist

KYC and onboarding CAMS KRA

Pension fund managers Tata Pension Fund, Axis Pension Fund

Insurance partner Aditya Birla Health Insurance

The MAven app, developed by Medi Assist, acts as the digital interface for healthcare claims and emergency fund access.

Key features investors should know

> Partial withdrawal for healthcare

One of the biggest changes under NPS Swasthya is improved liquidity for medical emergencies. Subscribers may be allowed to withdraw up to 25% of their eligible contributions for healthcare expenses.

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This is significant because traditional pension systems usually lock money until retirement, limiting access during emergencies.

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> Integrated health insurance

The model also includes a health insurance component. Reports indicate that insurance coverage may become compulsory within the structure, ensuring subscribers have a minimum healthcare safety net.

The cost of this insurance may be adjusted within the broader pension structure.

> Direct hospital payments

In severe medical situations, the framework being tested reportedly allows funds to be directly transferred to hospitals or healthcare providers. Any unused balance could return to the subscriber’s account.

Digital and simplified access

The platform aims to simplify claim processing and healthcare access digitally through app-based integration with NPS systems.

> Broad eligibility

Indian citizens aged 18 to 85 years may be eligible to enroll, subject to a good health declaration and certain underwriting conditions.

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What are the concerns?

Despite the innovation, there are still several unanswered questions because the model is under testing.

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Key concerns include:

Whether insurance costs will reduce long-term retirement returns

The final fee and expense structure

Tax treatment of healthcare withdrawals

Whether frequent medical withdrawals could weaken retirement compounding

How insurers will price risk for older participants

Financial planners may also debate whether combining pension and insurance into one product reduces flexibility compared to keeping them separate.

Why this matters for India

India has one of the world’s fastest-growing elderly populations, but pension penetration remains relatively low. At the same time, out-of-pocket healthcare spending remains high for many families.

NPS Swasthya represents an attempt to build a more integrated retirement ecosystem where healthcare protection becomes part of long-term financial planning rather than a separate afterthought.

If successfully implemented at scale, the initiative could become one of India’s most important retirement-finance innovations, especially for middle-class households seeking both wealth creation and medical security under a single framework.