Family pension rules: Government mandates retention of daughter’s name in family records for pension eligibility

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has clarified that the name of a daughter must not be deleted from the family details of central government employees or pensioners. The clarification follows multiple queries on whether daughters’ names can be removed after an employee’s retirement. As per current norms, all family members — including daughters — must remain listed in the official family records, even if they are not immediately eligible for family pension. The move aims to ensure transparency and prevent exclusion of rightful beneficiaries, aligning with the principle of maintaining comprehensive family documentation to streamline future pension processing.

According to Rule 50(15) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, every government servant is required to furnish complete family particulars upon joining service and update them periodically. Family members to be listed include the spouse, all children (irrespective of pension eligibility), parents, and disabled siblings. These details must be submitted in Form 4 to the head of office and revised whenever there is a change in family structure, such as marriage, birth, or adoption.

The DoPPW’s Office Memorandum (OM) specifies that once a daughter’s details are included, her status as a family member remains valid. “Hence, the name of the daughter shall remain included in the family member details. The eligibility for family pension shall be decided after the demise of the pensioner or family pensioner in accordance with the rules,” the OM states. This ensures that the family list remains exhaustive during the pensioner’s lifetime, while eligibility is verified later based on prevailing regulations.

The clarification addresses doubts regarding whether daughters — including those married or financially independent — can be removed from records after retirement or changes in family circumstances. The DoPPW explicitly mandates that their names must be retained, confirming that actual pension eligibility will only be determined after the pensioner’s death.

As per Rule 50(15), Form 4 must comprehensively list all family members: spouse (including those judicially separated), sons and daughters (including from a deceased or divorced spouse, or from void marriages), parents, and disabled siblings. This inclusive approach ensures that no potential beneficiary is left out due to administrative oversight.

Further, if a family member’s name was not entered in the official record but the office is satisfied with the person’s eligibility, the pension claim cannot be rejected. This safeguard helps protect family members’ rights and ensures that procedural omissions do not affect legitimate pension disbursement.

However, the clarification does not apply to re-employed government servants who, after retiring from civil or military service, are ineligible for pension or gratuity under the current rules. This maintains the regulatory distinction between new service entrants and re-employed retirees.

By mandating permanent inclusion of daughters’ names in pension records, the government reinforces fairness, accountability, and continuity in the family pension framework. The move is expected to reduce disputes, ensure rightful access to benefits, and promote administrative uniformity across departments.