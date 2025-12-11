Retirement dreams vs reality: How much you really need to save for Rs 50 lakh/year? CA explains investment plan

Everyone dreams of a comfortable retirement — no salary stress, no worries about bills, just peace and financial independence. But very few stop to ask the hard question: how much will that freedom actually cost? CA Nitin Kaushik recently shed light on this often-overlooked reality. In a candid post on social media platform X, he explained that if you want to enjoy about Rs 50 lakh per year during your retirement (in today’s money), you’ll need to build a retirement corpus of roughly Rs 12.5 crore. This figure comes from the widely used 4% withdrawal rule, which suggests you can safely withdraw 4% of your savings annually without running out of money too soon.

While Rs 12.5 crore sounds intimidating, Kaushik broke down how you can get there by starting monthly investments at different ages, assuming you retire at 60 and earn a steady 10% return over the years:

Begin saving at 25: invest about Rs 33,000 per month

Start at 30: invest roughly Rs 55,000 per month

Delay to 35: invest around Rs 94,000 per month

Start at 40: invest Rs 1.64 lakh per month

Begin at 45: invest Rs 3 lakh per month

Start at 50: invest more than Rs 6 lakh per month

Retirement dreams vs Retirement maths



Everyone dreams of the same future:



“Bas retirement mein tension-free income ho.”

No salary pressure.

No bill anxiety.

Just peace and independence.



But very few people pause to ask the difficult question:



What does that freedom ACTUALLY… pic.twitter.com/yPPy0o5WKp — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) December 11, 2025

Clear takeaway

The takeaway is clear — delaying your savings means the monthly amount you need to invest nearly doubles every five years. This isn’t about how smart you are or how much you earn; it’s simply that time is your most powerful ally thanks to compound interest. The earlier you begin, the more your money grows on its own, and the less you have to save each month.

But retirement planning isn’t as simple as math formulas. Life rarely follows a straight path. Your income will rise over time, debts like loans will eventually end, children grow up and become independent, and your expenses will change. Some years you may be able to save more, other years less. Kaushik emphasizes that consistency matters far more than perfection.

Another important note: reality often turns out to be kinder than spreadsheets suggest. Many retirees don’t spend as much as they originally planned. In addition, employer contributions to retirement funds and tax benefits reduce your personal savings burden. Other income streams like pensions, interest on savings, or rental income might also support your cash flow. Your investments won’t be the only source of retirement income.

Investment returns themselves are unpredictable — the assumed average of 10% annual return actually includes market ups and downs, crashes, and rebounds. Long-term discipline helps smooth out these fluctuations. The other big factor is inflation, which slowly eats away at your money’s purchasing power. Rs 50 lakh today won’t have the same value 30 years from now, so your financial plan must evolve with changing realities.

He advises, “Start with whatever you can, increase SIPs as your income rises, and keep adjusting your plans as life changes. Progress matters more than perfection.”