Kolkata Metro Blue Line services to be suspended on five Sundays: Check dates, timings and affected stations

The restrictions will remain effective between 9 am and 6 pm on all five days.

Date Section where services will be suspended Suspension timing November 15, 2026 Shahid Khudiram to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 9 AM – 6 PM November 22, 2026 Shahid Khudiram to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 9 AM – 6 PM November 29, 2026 Shahid Khudiram to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 9 AM – 6 PM December 6, 2026 Shahid Khudiram to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar 9 AM – 6 PM December 13, 2026 Shahid Khudiram to Maidan 9 AM – 6 PM

Which stations will remain operational?

On the first four Sundays, trains will operate between Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar during the maintenance period.

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The first trains from both terminal stations will depart at 9 am.

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Passengers travelling beyond Mahanayak Uttam Kumar towards Shahid Khudiram will need alternative transport arrangements.

However, the operating stretch will be shortened further on December 13, when trains will run only between Dakshineswar and Maidan.

On that day, the first service from Dakshineswar will depart at 9 am, while the first train from Maidan will leave at 9:15 am.

When will normal services resume?

Metro Railway expects regular operations across the entire Blue Line to resume after 6 pm on each affected Sunday, subject to the completion of maintenance work.

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The last trains from Shahid Khudiram and Dakshineswar are expected to operate according to their usual schedules.

Commuters have been advised to check service updates before travelling, particularly during the maintenance hours.

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Will other Kolkata Metro lines be affected?

The temporary restrictions will apply only to designated sections of the Blue Line.

According to the report, Green and Yellow Line services will operate normally on all five Sundays.

Meanwhile, Purple and Orange Line services will remain suspended under their existing Sunday operating schedules.

What are the regular Sunday timings?

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways announced an increase in Sunday services on the Blue Line from 152 to 158 trains, effective July 27, 2026, on an experimental basis.

The regular Sunday operating window extends from 9 am to 10:30 pm.

However, passengers travelling on the five maintenance Sundays should follow the revised service arrangements and plan their journeys accordingly.

With PTI inputs

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