Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
Can Electronic Gold Receipts overcome GST and liquidity hurdles to unlock India's gold market?

Can Electronic Gold Receipts overcome GST and liquidity hurdles to unlock India's gold market?

EGRs could improve transparency and price discovery in India's gold market, but low liquidity, GST costs and physical redemption hurdles continue to limit adoption. Industry experts say tax clarity, deeper trading volumes and a wider vault network are needed to make the product more attractive to investors.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 2:30 AM IST
Can Electronic Gold Receipts overcome GST and liquidity hurdles to unlock India's gold market?Trading volumes in EGRs remain limited, affecting liquidity and making it harder for investors to exit positions efficiently.

Electronic gold receipts (EGRs) could improve transparency, liquidity and price discovery in India's gold market by allowing physical gold to be represented and traded electronically. However, taxation issues, low trading volumes and challenges in converting receipts into physical gold continue to limit wider adoption, according to insights from an expert session hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Advertisement

The session highlighted the need to address structural barriers to help EGRs connect India's physical gold market with the organised financial system. The product allows investors to hold gold electronically while retaining ownership of the underlying metal, but it has struggled to gain traction despite strong investor interest in gold.

Separately, Ponmudi R, Founder and CEO of Enrich Money, told Business Today: “The problem with EGRs is not gold — it is the product structure and ecosystem around it."

He said investors already have simpler alternatives, with coins and jewellery catering to those seeking physical ownership and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering established avenues for financial exposure.

“EGRs sit somewhere between these two. While they offer direct ownership of underlying physical gold in electronic form, the investor experience is still not as seamless as competing products,” Ponmudi said.

Advertisement

Low liquidity remains a key hurdle

Trading volumes in EGRs remain limited, affecting liquidity and making it harder for investors to exit positions efficiently.

“Low trading volumes create wider bid-ask spreads, and once investors are uncertain about getting an efficient exit, participation falls further,” Ponmudi said, describing a cycle in which low participation discourages liquidity, which in turn deters new investors.

MUST READ: Gold could hit record highs by 2028 as central banks ramp up buying: Report

EGRs could improve price discovery and transparency, but deeper participation from bullion dealers, refiners, jewellers, institutional investors and market makers would be needed to strengthen trading activity.

GST and conversion costs undermine convenience

Taxation and physical delivery are other significant barriers. According to Ponmudi, buying EGRs through an exchange does not itself attract the 3% GST applicable to a direct physical-gold purchase. However, redeeming EGRs for physical gold attracts 3% GST, along with withdrawal and delivery-related costs.

Advertisement

“That reduces one of the biggest attractions of the product — easy movement between financial and physical gold,” he said.

Investors must also consider conversion procedures, assaying, vault availability, withdrawal charges and delivery logistics. These requirements can make EGRs less convenient than competing investment options.

ALSO READ: Gold is booming, but EGRs aren’t: Why electronic gold receipts are struggling to attract investors despite market buzz

Wider ecosystem needed to drive adoption

Ponmudi said regulators and policymakers should examine whether taxation could be made more efficient when gold moves between electronic and physical forms without representing a fresh economic purchase.

He also called for a wider vault and delivery network across major cities, alongside simpler integration of EGRs into brokerage applications.

“Our view: EGR is fundamentally a good concept because it can connect India's physical gold market with the financial market in a transparent, regulated structure,” he said.

For EGRs to gain wider acceptance, Ponmudi said, buying must be easy, selling must be liquid and conversion into physical gold must be economical.

DO READ: EGR can help reduce India’s gold import dependence, but there is one speedbump

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Oct 17, 2026 2:30 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more