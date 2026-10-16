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E20 fuel and older petrol cars: Could engine damage lead to an insurance claim rejection?

E20 fuel and older petrol cars: Could engine damage lead to an insurance claim rejection?

Older petrol car owners using E20 fuel could face hefty repair bills if engine or fuel-system damage falls outside standard motor insurance coverage. Zuno General Insurance CEO Shanai Ghosh explains what policyholders should check to avoid claim-related surprises.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 9:45 PM IST
E20 fuel and older petrol cars: Could engine damage lead to an insurance claim rejection?A comprehensive motor insurance policy does not automatically cover every form of vehicle damage.

As India expands the use of E20 petrol, owners of older petrol vehicles may face questions over whether prolonged use of ethanol-blended fuel could damage engine or fuel-system components and whether such damage would be covered by motor insurance.

A comprehensive motor insurance policy does not automatically cover every form of vehicle damage. According to Shanai Ghosh, Member of the Executive Committee of the General Insurance Council and MD and CEO of Zuno General Insurance, coverage depends on the policy terms, the circumstances of the loss and the cause of damage.

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Vehicle owners should therefore verify their car’s fuel compatibility and understand their insurance policy before assuming that repairs arising from fuel-related problems will be reimbursed.

E20-related engine damage

Comprehensive motor insurance is designed to cover accidental and unforeseen loss or damage arising from insured events. However, mechanical breakdown, normal wear and tear, gradual deterioration and issues arising from maintenance or vehicle compatibility are generally outside the scope of standard coverage.

“If prolonged use of E20 leads to engine, fuel pump or other fuel-system damage, the claim outcome will depend on the circumstances and the applicable policy wording,” is the key consideration emerging from Ghosh’s response.

Insurers typically assess the cause of damage through vehicle inspections, supporting documentation and technical evaluations. They may also seek inputs from authorised workshops or manufacturers where necessary.

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Consequently, damage attributed to fuel compatibility or mechanical deterioration may be treated differently from damage caused by an insured accident.

Could older petrol cars face claim-related uncertainty?

Owners of five-year-old or older petrol vehicles who are unsure about E20 compatibility should first consult the vehicle manufacturer, owner's manual or an authorised service centre.

Ghosh advised motorists to follow the manufacturer's recommended fuel specifications and maintenance guidelines. If a vehicle develops engine or fuel-system problems, insurers will examine the available evidence, technical findings and policy conditions before deciding whether the loss falls within the scope of coverage.

Vehicle age alone does not determine whether a claim will be accepted or rejected. The underlying cause of the damage and the applicable exclusions remain important factors in the assessment.

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Should E20-compatible cars have additional insurance?

Even owners of new cars designed to run on E20 should familiarise themselves with their comprehensive motor insurance policy, including its exclusions and available add-ons.

Ghosh said insurers are introducing specialised covers and add-ons to address emerging customer requirements as vehicle technologies and fuel options evolve. Depending on the insurer and product, additional protection may be available for certain risks not ordinarily covered by a standard policy.

However, customers should examine the scope, conditions and exclusions of any add-on before purchasing it. They should also confirm with their insurer whether the specific fuel-related risk they are concerned about is covered.

What should motorists check before filing a claim?

Motorists should verify fuel compatibility with the manufacturer, review their policy wording and seek clarification from their insurer about the extent of protection available for mechanical or fuel-related damage.

Manufacturer warranties, recall campaigns and insurance policies operate under different terms, and vehicle owners should establish which remedy, if any, applies to their circumstances.

With E20 adoption raising questions for owners of older vehicles, checking fuel recommendations and insurance exclusions in advance can help reduce uncertainty and prevent unexpected expenses when repairs become necessary.

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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 9:45 PM IST
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