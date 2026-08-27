No PF enrolment yet? EPFO warns 800 Gautam Buddh Nagar firms, sets October 31 deadline

EPFO Sets October 31 Deadline for PF Enrolment

EPFO has warned that strict action will be taken if the process is not completed within the prescribed time. The organisation said PF enrolment gives employees access not only to provident fund benefits but also to social security cover, yet many employers are still not bringing their workers under PF coverage.

According to EPFO, it is the responsibility of employers to link employees to the PF system. The identified establishments include restaurants, manpower suppliers, building contractors, transport companies and other firms across the city. All of them have been given time till 31 October to complete the enrolment process.

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EPFO Launches Awareness Drive to Ensure PF Compliance

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner- I, Suyash Pandey, said EPFO is running a campaign to make companies and employees aware of PF rules and their rights. He said the identified companies are also being given instructions and information related to the enrolment process. As a first step, the department will try to ensure compliance by making companies aware of the rules.

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If the directions are still not followed after the deadline, action will be initiated against the establishments concerned. EPFO will assess compliance by the identified companies after 31 October. The exercise is aimed at bringing companies within the ambit of the rules and ensuring that more workers are officially covered under PF, which provides future financial security, pension or investment-related benefits, and social security benefits such as insurance and other facilities.