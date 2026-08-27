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No PF enrolment yet? EPFO warns 800 Gautam Buddh Nagar firms, sets October 31 deadline

No PF enrolment yet? EPFO warns 800 Gautam Buddh Nagar firms, sets October 31 deadline

EPFO has identified around 800 establishments in Gautam Buddh Nagar where employees are yet to be enrolled for PF. The agency has set a 31 October deadline and warned of action to extend social security cover to more workers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 1:12 PM IST
No PF enrolment yet? EPFO warns 800 Gautam Buddh Nagar firms, sets October 31 deadline EPFO flags 800 Gautam Buddh Nagar firms over pending PF enrolment

Employees working in restaurants, manpower agencies, building contractors, transport firms and other establishments in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been asked to check their PF enrolment status, as the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has identified around 800 companies where workers have still not been enrolled. According to the government's press release, the department has issued notices to these companies, directing them to complete employees' PF enrolment by 31 October.

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EPFO Sets October 31 Deadline for PF Enrolment

EPFO has warned that strict action will be taken if the process is not completed within the prescribed time. The organisation said PF enrolment gives employees access not only to provident fund benefits but also to social security cover, yet many employers are still not bringing their workers under PF coverage.

According to EPFO, it is the responsibility of employers to link employees to the PF system. The identified establishments include restaurants, manpower suppliers, building contractors, transport companies and other firms across the city. All of them have been given time till 31 October to complete the enrolment process.

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EPFO Launches Awareness Drive to Ensure PF Compliance

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner- I, Suyash Pandey, said EPFO is running a campaign to make companies and employees aware of PF rules and their rights. He said the identified companies are also being given instructions and information related to the enrolment process. As a first step, the department will try to ensure compliance by making companies aware of the rules.

ALSO READ: From overtime to leave to PF: How the new labour code could change your pay and life

If the directions are still not followed after the deadline, action will be initiated against the establishments concerned. EPFO will assess compliance by the identified companies after 31 October. The exercise is aimed at bringing companies within the ambit of the rules and ensuring that more workers are officially covered under PF, which provides future financial security, pension or investment-related benefits, and social security benefits such as insurance and other facilities.

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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 1:12 PM IST
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