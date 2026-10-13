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Gold, silver prices on October 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on October 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 10:40 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on October 13: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesPrices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

Indian gold and silver markets remained broadly unchanged on October 11 across 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat purities. Benchmark gold rates stand at ₹1,49,750 per 10 gm while silver trades at ₹2,22,580 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.04% at ₹1,49,599 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures were down by 0.04% at around ₹2,22,790 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

MUST READ | Can adding gold and debt to equities boost long-term returns while reducing portfolio drawdowns?

In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

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Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,49,810 ₹1,37,340
Mumbai ₹1,49,670 ₹1,37,190
Bengaluru ₹1,49,670 ₹1,37,190
Kolkata ₹1,49,670 ₹1,37,190
Hyderabad ₹1,49,670 ₹1,37,190
Chennai ₹1,49,670 ₹1,37,190

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹23,990
₹2,39,900
Mumbai ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Bengaluru ₹23,990 ₹2,39,900
Kolkata ₹23,990
₹2,39,900
Hyderabad ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900
Chennai ₹24,490 ₹2,44,900

DON'T MISS | Jefferies' Christopher Wood sees gold at $10,000 'sooner or later'; likes India's small, midcaps

Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices mostly unchanged on October 12, 2026. Major brands including Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹13,720 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹13,765 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹14,967 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹15,016 per gram.

Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

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Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,720
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,720
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,967
Tanishq 22K 13,765
Tanishq 24K* 15,016

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

DO CHECKOUT | Gold, silver prices today: Gold may hit Rs 1.52 lakh, silver Rs 2.28 lakh, says Kedia Advisory's Amit Gupta

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,720
Delhi 13,720
Gujarat 13,720
Karnataka 13,720
Kerala 13,720
Maharashtra 13,720
Odisha 13,720
Punjab 13,720
Tamil Nadu 13,720

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 9:21 AM IST
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