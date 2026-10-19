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Gold, silver prices on October 19: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on October 19: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 10:44 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on October 19: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesPrices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

Indian gold and silver markets remained broadly flat on October 19 across 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat purities. Benchmark gold rates stand at ₹1,48,290 per 10 gm while silver trades at ₹2,11,840 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.27% at ₹1,48,311 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures were down by 0.46% at around ₹2,12,150 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

DON'T MISS | Gold ETF inflows stopped: Major fund houses slam brakes ahead of festive season buying

In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

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Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,48,080 ₹1,35,740
Mumbai ₹1,48,340 ₹1,35,978
Bengaluru ₹1,48,580 ₹1,36,198
Kolkata ₹1,48,260 ₹1,35,905
Hyderabad ₹1,48,690 ₹1,36,299
Chennai ₹1,48,890 ₹1,36,483

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹21,251
₹2,12,510
Mumbai ₹21,251 ₹2,12,510
Bengaluru ₹21,251 ₹2,12,510
Kolkata ₹21,251
₹2,12,510
Hyderabad ₹21,251 ₹2,12,510
Chennai ₹21,251 ₹2,12,510

MUST READ | Can adding gold and debt to equities boost long-term returns while reducing portfolio drawdowns?

Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices mostly unchanged on October 19, 2026. Major brands including Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹13,570 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹13,575 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹14,804 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹14,809 per gram.

Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

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Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,570
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,570
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,804
Tanishq 22K 13,575
Tanishq 24K* 14,809

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

DO CHECKOUT | Gold, silver prices: Where are precious metals headed? Support, resistance levels

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,570
Delhi 13,570
Gujarat 13,570
Karnataka 13,570
Kerala 13,570
Maharashtra 13,570
Odisha 13,570
Punjab 13,570
Tamil Nadu 13,570

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 10:44 AM IST
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