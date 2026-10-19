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Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook could arrive in November with OLED display, but there’s a catch

Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook could arrive in November with OLED display, but there’s a catch

Apple could be preparing a major change to its premium laptop lineup, combining new display technology with touch controls. However, its processor choice may fall short of expectations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 9:51 AM IST
Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook could arrive in November with OLED display, but there’s a catchApple's first touchscreen MacBook could feature an OLED display and touch-friendly macOS controls.

Apple could introduce its first touchscreen MacBook as early as late October, marking a major shift for a laptop lineup that has traditionally relied on a keyboard and trackpad. The upcoming device is expected to feature an OLED display, touch-friendly software and a redesigned interface, potentially making it one of Apple's biggest MacBook upgrades in years. According to Tom's Guide, the laptop could be announced around October 28, with November 6 as a possible retail availability date.

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However, Apple has not confirmed the launch schedule. The device's final name is also uncertain, with reports suggesting it could be marketed as either a MacBook Pro or a more premium MacBook Ultra.

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OLED display, Dynamic Island and touch-friendly macOS

The upcoming MacBook is expected to feature an OLED display, marking a first for Apple's Mac lineup. Unlike the mini-LED display in current high-end MacBook Pro models, OLED can turn off individual pixels for deeper blacks and stronger contrast. Reports also suggest the laptop could replace the existing display notch with a smaller, iPhone-style Dynamic Island.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is preparing touch-focused changes to macOS 27. Menus could appear around your finger when you tap controls, while other options may adjust based on previous interactions. Menu bar controls could also become larger for easier selection. The laptop is expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and could be significantly lighter, although the extent of any thickness reduction remains unclear.

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November 6 release possible, but M6 Pro and Max may be skipped

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Stores are scheduled for a major display reset overnight between November 5 and 6, suggesting the new laptop could reach customers on November 6. Tom's Guide reports that pre-orders could open around October 30, although neither date has been officially confirmed.

The processor lineup could be another talking point. Rather than the expected M6 Pro and M6 Max, the touchscreen MacBook may use M5 Pro or M5 Max chips. Tom's Guide also discusses a possible M5 Ultra configuration. Reports suggest Apple is skipping higher-end M6 variants as it shifts focus towards the M7 generation, which could arrive towards the end of 2027. Apple has not confirmed the laptop's specifications, pricing or launch plans.

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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 9:51 AM IST
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