iPhone Duo supply crunch: Why Apple’s pre-order move was a ‘major mistake’?

Must read: iPhone Duo pre-orders: Delivery dates shift to January 2027 within minutes

“The company knew there would be severe supply constraints but went ahead with the launch anyway, apparently prioritizing a desire to get the device on the market early in its fiscal first quarter over satisfying demand. That will disappoint many of the early adopters most eager to buy it,” Gurman said.

iPhone Duo supply crunch

Initially, Apple reportedly planned to launch the iPhone Duo in limited markets, starting with the US and China due to limited stock. However, during its preview at an Apple event, the company announced the product globally, with pre-orders in more than 70 countries simultaneously.

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Must read: Apple iPhone 18 production may begin in November, hinting at expected 2027 launch

Apple's iPhone Duo delivery dates were pushed back to late January just minutes after pre-orders opened in several regions, suggesting that demand was outpacing the available supply. However, there’s still hope, as Apple often gives customers a later estimated delivery date than the actual one. This means some buyers might receive their phones earlier than the dates currently displayed.

The iPhone Duo's early pre-order rush has changed the perspective of many buyers. The premium price had fuelled expectations that it would lag behind the standard iPhone 18 Pro models, but the initial buying frenzy suggests Apple's first foldable could prove more popular than previously predicted.