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HCL Tech, IHCL, Sagility, HBL Engineering among stocks to buy; check fresh target prices & stop loss

HCL Tech, IHCL, Sagility, HBL Engineering among stocks to buy; check fresh target prices & stop loss

HCLTECH1,380.00(1.47%)

SMC Global said that Indian Hotels is showing a bullish breakout from a prolonged rectangular consolidation pattern, with the stock moving above the Rs 750–760 resistance zone.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 9:23 AM IST
HCL Tech, IHCL, Sagility, HBL Engineering among stocks to buy; check fresh target prices & stop lossSagility has given a breakout from a downward sloping channel, also it took a retest from the breakout levels indicating positive momentum, said Canara Bank Securities.

Amid the fresh recovery in the Indian equity markets, domestic brokerage firms including SMC Global Securities and Canara Bank Securities have suggested select stocks to trade on the stock short-term basis citing their strong technical parameters and sound charts. They have picked counters like HCL Technologies, Sagility, Indian Hotels Co Ltd and HBL Engineering. Here's what the brokerage firms have to say on these stocks:

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Sagility | Buy | Target Price: Rs 47.20-48.4 | Stop Loss: Rs 42.95
Sagility India Ltd has given a breakout from a downward sloping channel, also it took a retest from the breakout levels indicating positive momentum. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the moderate zone around 58, reflecting a strong upward trend. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. We recommend to buy at current market price with short-term targets of Rs 47.20-48.41, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 42.95.
Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities


The Indian Hotels Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 825-830 | Stop Loss: Rs 710
Indian Hotels is showing a bullish breakout from a prolonged rectangular consolidation pattern, with the stock moving above the Rs 750–760 resistance zone and trading near Rs 772.10. The breakout is accompanied by improving momentum, while RSI and MACD are turning positive, supporting the near-term bullish bias. The rising long-term moving average around ₹690–700 provides a broader trend support. Immediate support is placed at Rs 750–755, followed by Rs 720–700. A sustained move above Rs 780 could potentially extend the rally towards new swing highs. Overall, the technical outlook remains positive, subject to follow-through buying and sustained trading above the former resistance band. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 750-760 levels with the expected upside of Rs 825-830 levels with stop loss below Rs 710 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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HCL Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,448.20-1,510.20 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,301
The chart of HCL Technologies is showing a bullish breakout from a long term downward sloping line. Price has again moved above most of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 58, reflecting strong momentum with room before overbought territory, supporting further upside without signalling exhaustion. We recommend to buy at current price with short-term targets of Rs 1,448.20-1,510.20, and keep a stop loss at Rs 1,301.
Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities


HBL Engineering | Buy | Target Price: Rs 900-910 | Stop Loss: Rs 735
HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems Ltd) has delivered a decisive upside move on the daily chart, after consolidating inside a broad Rs 700-830 range for several months. It rebounded sharply from the range support near 700, forming a long bullish candle that reclaimed the 200-DMA as well and tested the multi-month resistance trend line near Rs 835-840. The breakout is backed by exceptionally high volumes, highlighting strong participation. RSI has jumped to the 65-70 zone, while MACD is turning upward from below the zero line, hinting at fresh momentum. A sustained close above 800 would confirm a range breakout, opening move towards Rs 900 levels. On the downside, support is placed at Rs 745-750, followed by the crucial Rs 700 trend line base. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in the range of Rs 800-810 for the expected upside of Rs 900-910 levels with stop loss below Rs 735 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 9:23 AM IST
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