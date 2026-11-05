Got an unexpected ₹1 lakh? 87% of Indian savers would invest, save or repay debt rather than splurge, shows survey

The findings highlight how respondents are prioritising financial stability, wealth creation and debt reduction over short-term consumption.

Where would Indians put unexpected money?

The survey found that 32% of respondents would invest unexpected money in higher-growth instruments such as equities or mutual funds, making these the most preferred options.

Another 25% would choose fixed-income products, reflecting continued interest in investments offering relatively predictable returns.

Meanwhile, 19% would deposit the money in a savings bank account, prioritising liquidity and accessibility.

Around 11% would use the windfall to reduce outstanding debt, potentially lowering their future interest burden.

Together, 57% would invest the unexpected money in either market-linked or fixed-income instruments.

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Only 13% would splurge

The survey challenges the perception that younger Indians are primarily driven by discretionary spending.

Just 8% of respondents said they would spend unexpected money on travel or experiences, while another 5% would purchase luxury products.

This is particularly noteworthy because nearly seven in ten surveyed adults belong to Gen Z or millennial cohorts.

However, the findings reflect respondents' stated intentions rather than verified spending or investment behaviour.

Mutual funds and FDs remain favourites

The preference for investing unexpected money is consistent with the survey's broader findings on investment choices.

Mutual funds emerged as the leading first-choice investment product, selected by 23% of respondents, narrowly ahead of bank fixed deposits and recurring deposits at 21%.

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When asked to rank their three preferred investments, 57% included mutual funds and 56% selected bank FDs and RDs.

Gold and silver followed at 45%, while direct equities featured in the top three choices of 36% of respondents.

The findings suggest that savers value both long-term growth opportunities and predictable returns.

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What the survey covered

Stable Money commissioned YouGov to survey 1,212 urban Indian adults across more than 150 cities and towns between October 13 and 16, 2026.

Of these, 1,003 respondents currently saved or invested. The report examined their financial habits, investment preferences and long-term goals.

Importantly, the ₹1 lakh windfall is an illustrative example; the survey did not specify any particular amount.

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