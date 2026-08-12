₹25 lakh health cover, ₹12 lakh bill but only ₹5 lakh paid: How ‘Reasonable & Customary Charges’ can cut your claim

What are reasonable and customary charges?

According to health, life insurance expert Nikhil Jha, there is no universal regulatory price list that fixes how much a hospital can charge for every medical procedure. Hospitals may therefore have different prices for the same treatment.

“To limit any irrational pricing by the hospital, insurers put in reasonable and customary charges,” Jha explained.

These charges essentially refer to the range of costs an insurer considers acceptable for a particular treatment, service or procedure in a specific location.

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For example, a hospital may charge ₹1 lakh for a procedure, ₹50,000 for an implant and ₹20,000 for diagnostics. The insurer may compare these charges with what similar hospitals in the same area typically charge and decide that some amounts are higher than what it considers reasonable.

Sum Insured=₹25 Lakhs

Claim=₹12 Lakhs

But the insurer paid just ₹5 lakh. 🤯



The insurer paid less than 50% of the bill by invoking a clause called “Reasonable & Customary Charges ”



What does this clause actually mean, and how can it reduce your claim payout by lakhs? 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/uFaQEOJqLW — Nikhil Jha (@NIKHILLJHA) August 12, 2026

The insurer may then restrict the amount payable under the policy.

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Why can the deduction be significant?

The problem is that there is no single definition of what a “reasonable” charge should be across every hospital and treatment.

Costs can vary depending on the city, hospital, doctor's qualifications and experience, complexity of treatment, technology used, patient's medical condition and quality or type of implant or consumables.

In the claim document shared, deductions included ₹1,12,230 against surgeon charges, ₹76,570 against anaesthesia charges, ₹3.07 lakh on charges compared with other hospitals, and ₹29,040 for consumables marked as not covered. Another ₹9,500 deduction was also made under the reasonable and customary clause.

This illustrates the potential gap between the amount billed by the hospital and the amount an insurer considers payable.

Claim Deduction Example

Particulars Hospital/Claim Amount Insurer’s Assessment Deduction / Amount Not Paid Surgeon charges ₹1,12,230 Reasonable & customary limit applied ₹1,12,230 Anaesthesia charges ₹76,570 35% of surgeon charges ₹76,570 Other hospital charges ₹3,07,100 Benchmark based on comparable hospitals ₹3,07,100 Additional charge ₹9,500 Reasonable & customary limit applied ₹9,500 Consumables ₹29,040 Not covered ₹29,040 Hospital bill ₹12 lakh Insurer assessed payable amount Final payout: ₹5 lakh Sum insured ₹25 lakh — ₹7 lakh gap between bill and assessed amount

Does a ₹25 lakh cover guarantee a ₹25 lakh payout?

No. The sum insured represents the maximum coverage available under the policy, subject to its terms and conditions. The final claim settlement can also be affected by policy exclusions, sub-limits, room-rent restrictions, co-payment, deductibles and reasonable and customary charge provisions.

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Jha said policyholders should not assume that every hospital charge will automatically be reimbursed simply because the total bill is below the sum insured.

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What can policyholders do?

If an insurer makes a deduction, policyholders should ask for a clear explanation, including which charge was considered excessive, what amount was considered reasonable, what benchmark was used and which policy clause permits the deduction.

Jha recommends choosing an insurer with a good claims-settlement reputation and selecting hospitals with transparent and reasonable pricing.

He also advises policyholders to have a reliable agent or adviser who can assist if a claim is partially settled or disputed.

The key takeaway is that having a high sum insured is not enough. Policyholders should understand the reasonable and customary charges clause before buying a health insurance policy and check how the insurer determines acceptable treatment costs.

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