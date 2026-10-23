Jio Platforms IPO GMP at 21%: What could investors earn on listing day?

Jio Platforms IPO: What does a 21% GMP indicate?

The reported grey market premium of ₹238 implies that investors trading in the unofficial market are willing to pay a premium over the IPO’s upper price band. If the shares list at the implied price of ₹1,357, investors allotted shares at ₹1,119 would see a notional gain of ₹238 per share, or around 21.3%, before charges and taxes.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum of 12 shares, translating into an investment of ₹13,428 at the upper price band. At the implied listing price of ₹1,357, that minimum lot would be valued at ₹16,284, representing a notional gain of ₹2,856.

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These figures are illustrative calculations based on the reported GMP, not a prediction of the actual listing price or the return investors will earn.

Strong subscription could support listing sentiment

Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213-crore IPO attracted substantial demand during its three-day subscription period from October 21 to 23. The issue was subscribed 22.19 times overall, with bids for more than 438 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data cited in the issue report.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing to their reserved portion 70.55 times. The non-institutional investor category was subscribed 14 times, while the retail individual investor portion received bids equivalent to 2.72 times the shares reserved for the category.

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The issue also crossed one crore individual investor applications, according to the reported IPO milestones. Strong subscription across investor categories indicates considerable demand for the offering, although subscription figures alone cannot determine how the stock will trade after listing.

Jio Platforms IPO: GMP and Listing-Day Estimates

Particulars Details IPO price band (upper end) ₹1,119 Reported grey market premium (GMP) ₹238 GMP as a percentage of issue price Around 21.3% Implied listing price ₹1,357 Minimum retail lot size 12 shares Minimum investment at upper price band ₹13,428 Illustrative value at implied listing price ₹16,284 Potential notional gain on minimum lot ₹2,856 IPO subscription 22.19 times Expected listing date October 28, 2026

What could influence Jio Platforms’ listing price?

At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms is valued at approximately ₹10.3 lakh crore. Investors’ assessment of this valuation, the company’s earnings outlook and broader market conditions could influence the stock’s opening price and subsequent trading.

Jio Platforms reported revenue from operations of ₹1.46 lakh crore in FY26, up from ₹1.28 lakh crore in FY25. Net profit rose to ₹30,049 crore from ₹26,109 crore, while EBITDA increased to ₹76,255 crore from ₹64,170 crore. Average revenue per user (ARPU) also increased from ₹181.7 in FY24 to ₹214 in FY26.

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Growth in broadband, enterprise services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence could provide additional revenue opportunities. At the same time, investors will need to assess the company’s valuation, capital requirements and ability to sustain earnings growth.

Why investors should treat GMP cautiously

The grey market operates outside recognised stock exchanges, and its premium can change sharply before listing. It is not an official price discovery mechanism, and there is no assurance that the premium will translate into an equivalent gain when trading begins.

Actual listing performance will depend on demand and supply in the exchange market, prevailing investor sentiment and the price at which buyers and sellers are willing to trade. Shares can list below the implied GMP-based price or even below the issue price.

Jio Platforms shares are scheduled to list on October 28, 2026, with the basis of allotment expected to be finalised on October 26. Investors should therefore treat the 21% GMP as an indication of unofficial market sentiment rather than a reliable estimate of listing-day returns.