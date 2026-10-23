MPW: Indian women entrepreneurs are excelling despite challenges, says Nitin Gadkari

He said that the development of entrepreneurs was very important for India to realise its vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy and a Vishwa Guru.

♀️#BTMPW2026 | Union Minister @nitin_gadkari highlights the role of women entrepreneurs in the development of India into a 'Vishwa Guru' or a global power. Watch the full session: https://t.co/iaodRTdrqn @MORTHIndia @nseindia @partners_primus https://t.co/zJKhph0LBC — Business Today (@business_today) October 23, 2026

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways emphasised the role of technology and said that appropriate technology, along with an appropriate vision, was essential to becoming a developed economy.

♀️#BTMPW2026 | Union Minister @nitin_gadkari reveals that the InvIT was oversubscribed seven times during the Russia-Ukraine war. Watch the full session: https://t.co/iaodRTdrqn @MORTHIndia @nseindia @partners_primus https://t.co/O7qxQZiyBM — Business Today (@business_today) October 23, 2026

He said women entrepreneurs had been playing a key role in the country's development and that their success stories needed to be documented.

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He stressed that India had earlier focused only on the domestic market, but now "our exports are rising in the international market".

"From the textile to the hospitality industry, and to the electronics industry, women have a huge contribution," Gadkari said, adding that one should keep trying despite the ups and downs in business to excel.

"Inspiration and motivation will go a long way. These women have excelled amidst strong challenges," he said.

The minister also gave away awards to women leaders at the event.