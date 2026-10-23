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MPW: Indian women entrepreneurs are excelling despite challenges, says Nitin Gadkari

MPW: Indian women entrepreneurs are excelling despite challenges, says Nitin Gadkari

From space to infrastructure, women business leaders are contributing across key sectors.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 9:05 PM IST
MPW: Indian women entrepreneurs are excelling despite challenges, says Nitin GadkariUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari said the development of entrepreneurs was very important for India to realise its vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy and a Vishwa Guru.

As India aspires to become a $5 trillion economy, Indian women entrepreneurs are playing a key role, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at the Business Today Most Powerful Women event in Mumbai, Gadkari said Indian women entrepreneurs are now leading in sectors ranging from space technology to electronics.

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He said that the development of entrepreneurs was very important for India to realise its vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy and a Vishwa Guru.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways emphasised the role of technology and said that appropriate technology, along with an appropriate vision, was essential to becoming a developed economy.

He said women entrepreneurs had been playing a key role in the country's development and that their success stories needed to be documented.

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He stressed that India had earlier focused only on the domestic market, but now "our exports are rising in the international market".

"From the textile to the hospitality industry, and to the electronics industry, women have a huge contribution," Gadkari said, adding that one should keep trying despite the ups and downs in business to excel.

"Inspiration and motivation will go a long way. These women have excelled amidst strong challenges," he said.

The minister also gave away awards to women leaders at the event.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 6:57 PM IST
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