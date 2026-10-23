Profits, performance and peer power: Business Today’s Most Powerful Women in Business celebrate leadership
Profits, performance and peer power: Business Today’s Most Powerful Women in Business celebrate leadership
With 100 women leaders from listed companies selected through a profitability-led methodology and 61 superachievers from unlisted businesses recognised, the 23rd edition of BT’s Most Powerful Women in Business Awards celebrated performance, ambition and the power of women championing one another.
A total of 100 women leaders from listed companies were selected on the basis of profitability, while 61 women from unlisted businesses were recognised as Super Achievers.
At a time when leadership is increasingly being measured by business outcomes, Business Today’s Most Powerful Women in Business (MPW) Awards brought the spotlight on women who are driving growth, building enterprises and shaping India’s economic landscape. Held in Mumbai on October 23, the 23rd edition of the awards celebrated women across listed and unlisted companies, placing business performance at the heart of the recognition.
The selection methodology reflected this emphasis on measurable achievement. A total of 100 women leaders from listed companies were selected on the basis of profitability, while 61 women from unlisted businesses were recognised as Super Achievers. Together, the two categories highlighted different dimensions of business success: financial performance in publicly listed enterprises and exceptional achievement in businesses beyond the listed universe.
The approach underlined a central premise of the MPW platform: leadership is not simply about occupying the corner office, but about creating value, delivering results and building organisations capable of sustaining growth. By combining a profitability-led framework for listed companies with recognition for superachievers in unlisted businesses, the awards acknowledged the diversity of pathways through which women are making their mark in Indian business.
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One of the evening’s defining moments was the chain of women leaders presenting awards to one another. Beyond the ceremony, the gesture offered a visual representation of women recognising women, celebrating achievements across industries and acknowledging the journeys behind individual success stories.
The special MPW edition was unveiled by Chief Guest Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari; Kallie Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group; Dinesh Bhatia, Group CEO, India Today Group; Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today; Alok Nair, COO, Business Today; and Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE.
The unveiling marked the culmination of a gathering that brought together women leaders from diverse businesses and sectors while documenting their achievements and perspectives on the future of Indian enterprise.
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Women entrepreneurs and the future of Indian business
The event also provided a platform to discuss the forces shaping India’s next phase of economic growth. Union Minister Gadkari highlighted the achievements of Indian women entrepreneurs despite the challenges they face. His remarks reinforced the role of entrepreneurship in economic development and the importance of creating opportunities for women to contribute across sectors.
Throughout the day-long event, women leaders across sectors took to the stage to share their business journeys, and discussions on leadership extended to the challenge of sustaining success across generations. Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director at Godrej Enterprises Group, emphasised that legacy can earn a business trust but cannot guarantee continued consumer preference. For established businesses, the task is to preserve the strengths of the past while remaining responsive to changing markets and customer expectations.
Indigenous innovation and technology-led growth
Innovation and technological capability emerged as other important themes. Discussions on indigenous design and R&D highlighted the need for Indian businesses to invest in homegrown technologies, strengthen supply chains and develop products that can compete globally. Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility; Shilpa Choudari, whole-time director of Zen Technologies; and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, whole-time director of Data Patterns, said during a discussion that as India seeks to deepen its industrial capabilities, sustained investment in research, talent and innovation will be critical to creating long-term value.
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Navigating market volatility and uncertainty
Financial markets provided a further perspective on navigating uncertainty. Discussions on investing in volatile times featuring Amisha Vora, chairperson of PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher); Priti Rathi Gupta, founder of investment platform Lxmi; Praveena Rai, MD and CEO of MCX; Ritu Arora, India country head for Allianz Services; and Anjali Bansal, founder of Avaana Capital, highlighted the importance of discipline, a long-term outlook and a focus on fundamentals amid geopolitical tensions and shifting market conditions. The broader lesson for business leaders and investors alike was that uncertainty calls for informed decisions rather than reactive responses.
Balancing legacy with growth and reinvention
Rishma Kaur, chairman of Berger Paints India; Shalini Bhupal, managing director and CEO of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts; and Avantika Saraogi, executive director at Balrampur Chini Mills, reflected on the complexities of leading businesses built over generations and balancing legacy with the need to evolve.
The breadth of the conversations was also evident in hospitality, where Jyotsna Suri, chairperson and managing director, and Deeksha Suri, executive director of The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, outlined their focus on spiritual tourism and expansion. Their plans to add 1,000 rooms and pursue 20 management contracts over the next five years point to the opportunities businesses see in evolving travel patterns and domestic demand. The discussion illustrated how identifying emerging markets and adapting business strategies remain central to growth.
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Resilience, ambition and the power of women supporting women
Meanwhile, sporting champions Navneet Kaur, a gold medallist with the Indian women’s hockey team at the 2026 Asian Games; Pushpa Rana, an Indian kabaddi player and gold medallist at the 2022 Asian Games; and Salima Tete, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, shared insights on cultivating a winning mindset, resilience and the pursuit of excellence.
Ultimately, the 2026 MPW Awards celebrated more than individual success. The recognition of 100 women from listed companies and 61 Super Achievers from unlisted businesses brought together performance, entrepreneurship and leadership under one platform. As women stepped forward to honour one another, the evening offered a reminder that the power of women in business lies not only in the results they deliver, but also in the example they set and the opportunities they create for those who follow.
Palak brings over a decade of rich, multifaceted experience in journalism, spanning radio, digital platforms, and currently working across print and digital with Business Today. While she holds experience in education, health, and lifestyle reporting, her expertise shines in business journalism, particularly covering startups, tech, and MSMEs. Her storytelling extends beyond the written realm, with voice-over work for All India Radio, satellite channels, e-commerce platforms, and the creation of video series on India’s family-run businesses. Beyond the newsroom, Palak's curiosity drives her toward exploring vedic astrology.