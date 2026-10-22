Jio Platforms IPO: What retail investors should know before the October 23 closing date

Here are five key things retail investors should know before applying.

1. What is the minimum investment in Jio Platforms IPO?

Jio Platforms is seeking to raise ₹30,213 crore through a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, making it India's largest-ever primary offering. At the upper end of the price band, the company's implied market capitalisation stands at approximately ₹10.30 lakh crore.

The minimum bid is 12 shares. At ₹1,065 per share, the application value is ₹12,780, while bidding at ₹1,119 per share requires ₹13,428.

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Investors can apply through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility or an eligible UPI-based application process. Under ASBA, the application amount remains blocked in the investor's bank account until allotment. The amount corresponding to shares allotted is debited, while the balance is released.

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2. Are RIL shareholders eligible for a reserved quota?

The offer includes a shareholder reservation worth ₹2,500 crore for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). However, eligibility depends on the conditions specified in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Investors should check the qualifying shareholder definition, the relevant eligibility date and the application requirements before selecting this category. Holding RIL shares does not automatically guarantee allotment.

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The prospectus also provides for an employee reservation worth ₹500 crore. Eligible employees receive a discount of ₹54 per share, subject to the offer terms.

These reserved categories have separate allocation rules. Investors should verify their eligibility rather than assume they can apply under any category.

3. How are shares allocated across investor categories?

The offer document provides for 50% of the net offer to be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 10% for retail individual investors, subject to the applicable allocation provisions.

The subscription data available on October 22 showed that the IPO was subscribed 3.56 times overall by 11.25 am. The QIB category was subscribed 9.42 times, compared with 2.62 times for NIIs and 1.05 times for retail investors.

Although demand can provide an indication of market interest, oversubscription does not guarantee allotment or listing gains. Retail investors should assess the offer on its fundamentals rather than applying solely because institutional demand is strong.

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4. Is Jio Platforms' IPO valuation justified?

At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms' price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is stated at 33.31 times, compared with an industry peer-group average of 22.35 times cited in the offer document.

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The premium means investors are paying more relative to earnings than the stated peer-group average. The question is whether the company's growth prospects justify that valuation.

Jio Platforms reported revenue of ₹1,49,759.10 crore and net profit of ₹30,052.70 crore in FY26. Its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm, served 533.3 million customers in India as of June 30, 2026.

Subscriber monetisation, tariff increases, 5G expansion, broadband and digital services could support future growth. However, investors should examine earnings growth, margins and capital expenditure before deciding whether the offer price is attractive.

5. What risks does the prospectus flag?

The RHP highlights several risks that investors should consider before subscribing.

These include telecom licence renewal, spectrum-related obligations, technological disruption, competition, network infrastructure requirements and transactions with Reliance Industries and other group entities.

The unified telecom licence is due for renewal in October 2033, while certain spectrum holdings expire in 2041 and 2042. Future renewal requirements, spectrum costs and network upgrades could affect the company's capital expenditure and profitability.

Investors should also review the prospectus disclosures on related-party transactions to understand the company's financial and operational relationships with group entities.

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What should retail investors do before applying?

Before placing a bid, investors should verify the lot size, price, category eligibility and application details. They should also assess whether Jio Platforms' earnings potential justifies its valuation and whether the risks fit their investment horizon and risk tolerance.

The IPO closes on October 23, but the deadline should not drive the decision. Strong brand recognition and subscription demand are not substitutes for due diligence. Investors should read the RHP carefully and avoid treating unofficial grey market premiums as a guarantee of listing-day returns.