This man paid off his ₹45 lakh home loan 8 years early, was this a financial mistake?

For many Indians, becoming debt-free is considered one of life’s biggest financial achievements. However, with growing participation in mutual funds and stock market investing, many now believe surplus money should be invested for potentially higher long-term returns instead of being used to close loans early.

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A recent social media post has reignited that debate after a homeowner shared how paying off a home loan eight years ahead of schedule brought him peace of mind — even though some friends called it a financial mistake.

‘My friends said I wasted the Opportunity’

The user revealed that he had taken a ₹45 lakh home loan in 2018 and recently cleared it completely, eight years before the original tenure ended.

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“Took a ₹45L home loan in 2018. Paid it off completely last month, 8 years ahead of schedule. Every spare rupee went into prepayment instead of investments,” the user wrote.

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The homeowner said the reaction from friends after sharing the news during a dinner conversation was unexpected.

“I told my friends over dinner, and the reaction was not what I expected. Two of them genuinely argued I’d made a financial mistake, that the money would have compounded better in mutual funds, and that I’d essentially ‘wasted’ the opportunity,” the user said.

Despite the criticism, the homeowner said the decision had brought emotional relief.

“Maybe they’re right mathematically. But I sleep better than I ever have,” the post added.

The user later turned to others online for advice, asking whether prioritising loan repayment over investing had been the wrong decision.

‘Sometimes the Payoff Is emotional, not financial’

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The post quickly drew responses from users discussing whether personal finance decisions should be judged only by returns or also by emotional comfort and peace of mind.

One commenter described the homeowner’s decision as an “excellent approach” and compared managing a loan to rowing a leaking boat.

“Excellent approach. Always look at the payoff and the opportunity cost. Sometimes it’s financial, sometimes emotional,” the user wrote.

The commenter then explained how different people approach financial risk differently.

“Risk taker approach: Manage the leak and keep rowing to reach the destination. Risk avoider approach: Plug the leak first and only then row to the destination,” the post said.

The user added that there is no universally correct answer and that people should weigh both financial and emotional costs before making major money decisions.

“Calculate the opportunity cost — financial and emotional — of continuing with the loan versus closing it early and investing the difference. Personal assumptions always matter,” the commenter noted.

‘Mathematically wrong but personally right’

Another user said that while equity investments may have delivered higher long-term returns, personal comfort matters just as much in financial planning.

“If you sleep better because of this, it’s good for you. Mathematically, equity returns may have been higher than the loan interest rate in the long run. But personal finance is personal,” the user commented.

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A third commenter, who said they had also closed a home loan early, strongly defended the decision.

“You did right by yourself. I paid off my loan in eight years too. Now I have money to invest and a fully paid house to live in. Whatever happens in the market doesn’t bother me,” the user wrote.

The commenter also criticised generic financial advice often shared online.

“No one knows your background. Most financial choices are shaped by personal life experiences, risk tolerance and circumstances,” the post added.

Wealth vs Peace of Mind Debate

The discussion has since sparked a wider online debate over whether personal finance decisions should focus entirely on maximising wealth or whether financial security and peace of mind deserve equal importance.

Several users argued that while investing may offer potentially higher returns, becoming debt-free provides emotional stability that cannot always be measured mathematically.