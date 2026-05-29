 Are electric two-wheelers still tax-friendly in 2026 after Section 80EEB expiry?

Electric two-wheelers continue to enjoy several financial and tax-related advantages in India even after the expiry of the popular Section 80EEB deduction for new EV loans. While buyers taking fresh loans in 2026 can no longer claim income tax deductions on interest payments, lower GST, government subsidies, and new employer-linked tax rules are still making electric scooters and bikes financially attractive.

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The shift indicates that India’s EV policy is gradually moving away from direct tax deductions toward broader incentives focused on affordability, cleaner mobility, and lower operating costs.

No more Section 80EEB

Section 80EEB was introduced to encourage electric vehicle adoption by allowing individuals to claim a deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh on the interest paid on EV loans.

However, the deduction applied only to loans sanctioned between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2023. As a result, individuals purchasing electric scooters or bikes with fresh loans in 2026 cannot claim this income tax benefit anymore.

Those who had already taken eligible EV loans before the deadline can still continue claiming the deduction under the old tax regime for FY 2026-27, subject to conditions. The benefit applies only to the interest paid and not to the principal repayment amount.

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Tax professionals say many buyers initially assumed EV tax benefits had completely disappeared after the expiry of Section 80EEB. However, several indirect and employer-linked incentives continue to remain available.

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New EV tax benefits

A major development in 2026 is the inclusion of electric vehicles in the new Income-tax Rules relating to perquisite valuation.

Under the revised framework, employer-provided electric two-wheelers or reimbursements for personal EV usage now have clearer tax treatment. This makes electric scooters more attractive as a company-provided benefit for salaried employees.

Compared to petrol or diesel vehicles, whose taxable perquisite value is often linked to engine size, fuel expenses, and running costs, electric vehicles could result in lower taxable value for employees.

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This may encourage companies to include electric two-wheelers as part of employee mobility programs, particularly for urban commuting and field-based roles.

Lower GST

One of the biggest reasons electric two-wheelers remain tax-friendly is the lower Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Electric vehicles attract only 5% GST, compared with significantly higher tax rates applicable to many conventional fuel-powered vehicles. The lower tax structure helps reduce the upfront purchase cost of electric scooters and bikes.

In addition, EV charging equipment also benefits from lower GST rates, reducing setup expenses for buyers installing charging systems at home or workplaces.

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PM E-Drive subsidy extended

The Centre has also extended electric two-wheeler subsidies under the PM E-Drive scheme until July 31, 2026. The subsidy window was earlier scheduled to close in March 2026.

Under the scheme, incentives are linked to battery capacity. From April 1, 2025, the subsidy was reduced to ₹2,500 per kWh with a cap of ₹5,000 per vehicle.

Despite the gradual reduction in subsidies, the scheme has already supported over 19 lakh electric two-wheelers across India.

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Lower running costs

Apart from tax benefits, electric two-wheelers continue to offer significant savings on fuel and maintenance costs.

Electric scooters generally require less servicing due to fewer moving parts, while electricity costs remain substantially lower than petrol expenses for daily commuters.

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Several state governments also continue offering road tax exemptions, registration fee waivers, and additional EV incentives, helping offset the impact of reduced central subsidies.

As India’s EV market matures, tax benefits may no longer revolve solely around income tax deductions. Instead, lower indirect taxes, employer incentives, and operational savings are emerging as the key financial advantages driving electric two-wheeler adoption.