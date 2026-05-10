BT Explainer: Income-Tax Rules AY 2026-27 decoded - Key PAN limits, deductions, TDS rules, penalties you should note

The Income-Tax framework for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 includes several important rules covering exemption limits, PAN-linked transactions, tax deductions, TDS thresholds and penalties. For salaried individuals, business owners, senior citizens and investors, understanding these limits has become increasingly important as tax compliance norms tighten.Here’s a simple explainer on the key provisions taxpayers should know.
Basic tax exemption limits
The basic exemption limit refers to the level of income below which no income tax is payable.
Under the old tax regime:
What is the Standard Deduction available?
The standard deduction continues to be available for salaried taxpayers and pensioners.
Old tax regime: ₹50,000
New tax regime: ₹75,000
The higher deduction under the new regime is aimed at making it more attractive for salaried taxpayers.
Which popular tax deductions continue?
Several deductions under Chapter VI-A remain available for eligible taxpayers.
Some key deductions include:
Section 80C
Health insurance deductions:
₹25,000 for self/family
₹50,000 for senior citizens
Section 80TTB
Senior citizens can claim deduction up to ₹50,000 on interest income from deposits.
The framework also includes deductions for disability support, specified diseases, affordable housing loans and electric vehicle loans.
When Is PAN Mandatory?
PAN quoting rules have become stricter for high-value transactions.
PAN is mandatory for:
Property purchase or sale above ₹10 lakh
Hotel or restaurant bills above ₹50,000
Cash deposits above ₹50,000 per day
Purchase of goods/services above ₹2 lakh
Foreign travel spending above ₹2 lakh
The government has expanded PAN-linked reporting to improve financial transparency and reduce unaccounted transactions.
What are the important TDS thresholds?
The chart also specifies important Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) limits.
Key examples:
Advance tax becomes applicable if the total tax liability exceeds ₹10,000 in a financial year.
Penalties explained
The Income-Tax framework also outlines penalties for delays and reporting failures.
Important penalties include:
Restrictions on cash property transactions
The rules also impose limits on cash consideration in property transactions.
Thresholds include: