Decoding late I-T return submission beyond Sept 15: How condonation of delay can help taxpayers

ITR filing deadline: The Income Tax Department offers a lifeline for those who fail to submit their Income Tax Returns (ITR) on time. Using Section 119(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers may file a 'condonation of delay' request. This step allows them to file late without penalties, provided there's a genuine reason for the oversight. This process proves invaluable, especially for individuals caught in unexpected situations, thus avoiding hefty financial penalties.

A condonation of delay application enables late ITR filing, crucial for claiming past refunds or carrying forward losses once the usual deadlines for belated or revised returns have elapsed. Currently, the deadline stands extended to 15 September 2025, with no further extensions foreseen. Taxpayers need to be aware of these dates to steer clear of unnecessary stress and penalties. Missing such deadlines could lead to significant penalties, making vigilance essential.

Should the condonation request be approved, taxpayers can submit returns beyond standard deadlines without additional taxes, interest, or fines. However, approval hinges on the Income Tax Department's discretion, demanding a valid reason for the delay. Continual non-compliance or failure to file can result in rejection. Thus, providing detailed documentation explaining the delay is pivotal. This process emphasises the value of maintaining comprehensive records and understanding the approval criteria.

For those aiming to submit a condonation request, a systematic approach is required. By visiting the Income Tax e-filing portal, taxpayers can find the 'condonation request' option under services. Success in this task depends on offering complete documentation and reasons for delay. Having all necessary evidence at hand before submission reduces rejection risks due to incomplete documentation. Consulting with a tax professional can ensure all bases are covered.

"In case of filing ITR-U, the taxpayer cannot file return beyond four years from the end of the relevant assessment year, and also has to pay, i.e., 25%/ 50%/ 60%/70% additional tax as per section 139(8A).

However, in case of a genuine hardship, a taxpayer can file a Condonation Request under section 119(2)(b)." The Income Tax website highlights the importance of showing genuine hardship for condonation request approval. Awareness of these stipulations is essential to prevent excessive penalties and maintain compliance.

Upon approval of a condonation request, taxpayers must swiftly file their ITR. This involves uploading and e-verifying the return on the official portal. Prompt action avoids further compliance issues, ensuring good standing with tax authorities and preventing future complications. Sticking to the process facilitates a smooth tax filing experience. Timely filing post-approval is key to avoiding any additional scrutiny or issues.

The condonation of delay offers a crucial option for taxpayers who struggle with timely ITR submissions. While it aids compliance sans penalties, taxpayers must justify their delay with adequate documentation. This process underscores the importance of proactive tax management and staying informed about potential obligations and remedies. Effective preparation can ease stress and streamline tax responsibilities, ensuring adherence to all fiscal requirements. Mastering this process can significantly help taxpayers manage their obligations efficiently.