New Income Tax Act 2025 explained: 12 key tax forms changing from April 1, 2026

The new Income-tax Act, 2025, set to come into effect from April 1, 2026, will bring a major overhaul to India’s income tax compliance system. One of the biggest changes under the new framework is the replacement, renaming, and consolidation of several commonly used tax forms that taxpayers, employers, banks, deductors, and financial institutions have relied upon for years.

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From PAN application forms and TDS certificates to foreign remittance declarations and annual tax statements, the government has introduced a completely new numbering system for many forms under the Income-tax Rules, 2026.

Here is a detailed explainer on the key form changes taxpayers should know before the new tax regime takes effect.

PAN application forms get new numbers

The government has replaced old PAN application forms such as Form 49A and Form 49AA with four new forms depending on the applicant category.

Form 93 will apply to Indian individuals.

will apply to Indian individuals. Form 94 is meant for Indian companies and entities.

is meant for Indian companies and entities. Form 95 will be used by foreign individuals.

will be used by foreign individuals. Form 96 applies to foreign entities and overseas organisations.

Form 16 replaced with Form 130

One of the most widely used tax documents for salaried employees, Form 16, will now become Form 130.

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The new form will continue to function as the annual salary TDS certificate issued by employers and pension-paying authorities. It will include salary details, deductions claimed, and tax deducted and deposited with the government.

Form 16A becomes Form 131

For non-salary income such as:

interest income,

commission,

brokerage,

rent,

and professional fees,

taxpayers will now receive Form 131 instead of Form 16A. This form will help deductees claim TDS credit while filing income tax returns.

Quarterly TDS return forms changed

The government has also renamed quarterly TDS filing forms:

Form 24Q for salary TDS returns becomes Form 138

for salary TDS returns becomes Form 26Q for resident non-salary TDS becomes Form 140

for resident non-salary TDS becomes Form 27Q for non-resident TDS payments becomes Form 144

Nil TDS declaration forms merged

Earlier, taxpayers used Form 15G and Form 15H to avoid TDS deduction when their estimated tax liability was nil.

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These forms have now been merged into a single Form 121, simplifying the declaration process.

New rules for foreign remittance reporting

The government has also changed forms linked to foreign remittances.

Form 145 replaces Form 15CA for foreign remittance declarations.

replaces Form 15CA for foreign remittance declarations. Form 146 replaces Form 15CB and will serve as the accountant certificate for taxable foreign remittances above Rs 5 lakh during a financial year.

Form 26AS replaced by Form 168

Another major change is the replacement of Form 26AS with Form 168.

The new Annual Tax Information Statement will provide a more detailed compliance snapshot, including:

TDS and TCS details,

advance tax payments,

self-assessment tax,

refunds,

demand notices,

specified financial transactions (SFTs),

and compliance history.

Lower TDS application form changed

Taxpayers applying for lower or nil TDS/TCS deduction certificates will now need to use Form 128, replacing the earlier Form 13.

Multiple forms merged into unified Form 141

The government has also introduced a consolidated Form 141, replacing:

Form 26QB,

Form 26QC,

Form 26QD,

and Form 26QE.

The unified form aims to simplify TDS reporting and payment for specified transactions through separate schedules instead of multiple standalone forms.

The government says these changes are aimed at simplifying compliance, improving transparency, and modernising India’s tax reporting framework under the new Income-tax Act, 2025.