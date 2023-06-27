PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Having trouble linking id cards? Check what to do next

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Four days ahead of the deadline on June 30, the Income Tax department has alerted PAN card holders regarding a few reasons, which might lead to a failure in linking their Aadhaar cards with PAN cards.

Linking PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for all individuals and businesses allotted a PAN card as of July 1, 2017. In March, the Finance Ministry extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking by three months from March 31 to June 30. After June 30, PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

Now, the Finance Ministry has said that people who will fail to link their Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards, will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 as late fee.

On Saturday, the Income Tax department said that while linking PAN with Aadhaar cards, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in:

• Name

• Date of Birth

• Gender

“To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN and Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed of at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL). For details, please check the website of Service Providers," the income tax department tweeted.

If someone is not able to link PAN- Aadhaar due to mismatch in name, phone number, or date of birth, the person can correct their details in either PAN or Aadhaar database such that both have matching information.

According to the UIDAI website, “In case of any minor mismatch in Aadhaar Name provided by taxpayer when compared to the actual data in Aadhaar, One Time Password (Aadhaar OTP) will be sent to the mobile registered with Aadhaar. Taxpayers should ensure that the date of birth and gender in PAN and Aadhaar are exactly same.”

How to update PAN

To update details in PAN, go to

Protean at: https://www.protean-tinpan.com/services/pan/change-correction.html

UTIITSL at: https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/

How to update Aadhaar card

To update details in Aadhaar Card, visit

UIDAI at: https://uidai.gov.in/en/my-aadhaar/update-aadhaar.html

Post the above steps, you can try linking at: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login

Steps to link PAN-Aadhaar cards

Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal

Click ‘Link Aadhaar’ in the Quick Links section

Enter PAN number to receive OTP

Enter OTP

You will be redirected to the e-Pay tax page

Click on proceeds, select Assessment Year as 2023-24, and type of payment as Other Receipts (500), and continue

How to check PAN-Aadhaar linking status

Taxpayers need to follow these steps:

- Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal

- Click on Quick Links and select Link Aadhaar status

- Key in PAN and Aadhaar numbers

- Click on View Link Aadhaar status

- If an Aadhaar number appears, it means PAN-Aadhaar cards are linked

Who has been exempt from PAN-Aadhaar linking?

Those who can skip linking both cards are: Non-resident Indians (NRIs), individuals who are not Indian citizens, super senior citizens aged above 80 years, and residents of Jammu Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya.

