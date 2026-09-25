Adani Realty to launch premium, luxury residential projects in Mumbai: Report

Adani Realty is also preparing to launch its ultra-luxury project at Bandra Reclamation, the report added. This project will be sold by invitation only, with the first phase covering five acres and comprising about 140 homes of approximately 5,000 sq ft each. The homes will be priced at around ₹1.2 lakh per sq ft.

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The project will feature customizable penthouses ranging from 10,000 sq ft to 20,000 sq ft, along with a branded club. Both projects are in the final stages of approval, and some site-level work has already begun. There has been significant interest in the Bandra project, mainly from domestic high net worth individuals.

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Last year, Adani Properties was appointed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) to redevelop Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West). The company won the ₹36,000-crore project after outbidding L&T Realty. The redevelopment covers 142 acres and includes building apartments for sale as well as housing for existing residents under the rehabilitation component.

An Adani Realty spokesperson told the news site that construction for the rehabilitation component at Motilal Nagar will start this year. This project will be the group's second-largest redevelopment after its Dharavi slum redevelopment.

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Beyond Dharavi, Adani has acquired a large land bank across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, which it plans to develop gradually. The company added ₹38,000 crore to its valuation during the year, reaching ₹90,400 crore, according to the 2026 Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150.