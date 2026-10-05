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Delhi-NCR housing prices jump 12% in Q3 2026; average rate hits ₹9,980 per sq ft

Delhi-NCR housing prices jump 12% in Q3 2026; average rate hits ₹9,980 per sq ft

The sharp increase in NCR prices has been attributed to rising land and construction costs, along with developers increasingly concentrating on premium, luxury and ultra-luxury housing

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 5:35 AM IST
Delhi-NCR housing prices jump 12% in Q3 2026; average rate hits ₹9,980 per sq ftThe price rise came even as housing sales in the National Capital Region remained relatively subdued

Home prices in Delhi-NCR’s primary residential market rose 12% year-on-year in the July-September quarter of 2026, marking the sharpest annual increase among India’s top seven housing markets, according to data from real estate consultancy ANAROCK.

ANAROCK’s data showed that the average residential property price in Delhi-NCR increased to ₹9,980 per sq ft in Q3 2026, compared with ₹8,900 per sq ft during the same quarter last year. This represents an increase of ₹1,080 per sq ft over the year.

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The price rise came even as housing sales in the National Capital Region remained relatively subdued. According to ANAROCK data, 13,765 housing units were sold in Delhi-NCR during July-September 2026, marginally lower than 13,920 units sold in the year-ago period, marking a 1% annual decline.

Delhi-NCR prices rise faster than other major cities

Delhi-NCR recorded the highest annual growth in average residential prices among the seven major cities tracked by ANAROCK. Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, average housing prices rose 7% annually to ₹9,714 per sq ft in Q3 2026, from ₹9,105 per sq ft a year earlier.

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The sharp increase in NCR prices has been attributed to rising land and construction costs, along with developers increasingly concentrating on premium, luxury and ultra-luxury housing.

ANAROCK Vice Chairman Santhosh Kumar said residential prices have risen sharply across major cities since the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by higher input costs, including land and construction materials. In Delhi-NCR, he specifically pointed to rising land rates in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram, as reflected in development authority auctions.

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The supply mix has also increasingly shifted towards higher-priced homes. More than 34% of NCR’s new housing supply during the quarter was priced above ₹2.5 crore, highlighting the growing focus on luxury housing.

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Despite the rise in prices, industry executives said demand remains supported by improving infrastructure, connectivity and employment opportunities, particularly in premium and luxury segments.

Overall, the Q3 data indicates that Delhi-NCR’s housing market is experiencing a significant price appreciation even as sales volumes remain relatively stable, with higher development costs and a growing luxury housing segment playing an important role in determining prices.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 5:35 AM IST
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