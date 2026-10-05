Delhi-NCR housing prices jump 12% in Q3 2026; average rate hits ₹9,980 per sq ft

READ THIS: New affordable housing policy likely in 6 months; CREDAI seeks removal of ₹45 lakh price cap

The price rise came even as housing sales in the National Capital Region remained relatively subdued. According to ANAROCK data, 13,765 housing units were sold in Delhi-NCR during July-September 2026, marginally lower than 13,920 units sold in the year-ago period, marking a 1% annual decline.

Delhi-NCR prices rise faster than other major cities

Delhi-NCR recorded the highest annual growth in average residential prices among the seven major cities tracked by ANAROCK. Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata, average housing prices rose 7% annually to ₹9,714 per sq ft in Q3 2026, from ₹9,105 per sq ft a year earlier.

Advertisement

The sharp increase in NCR prices has been attributed to rising land and construction costs, along with developers increasingly concentrating on premium, luxury and ultra-luxury housing.

ANAROCK Vice Chairman Santhosh Kumar said residential prices have risen sharply across major cities since the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by higher input costs, including land and construction materials. In Delhi-NCR, he specifically pointed to rising land rates in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram, as reflected in development authority auctions.

ALSO READ: Property registrations in Mumbai rise to 12,622 in September; Ganesh Chaturthi drives demand

The supply mix has also increasingly shifted towards higher-priced homes. More than 34% of NCR’s new housing supply during the quarter was priced above ₹2.5 crore, highlighting the growing focus on luxury housing.

Advertisement

Despite the rise in prices, industry executives said demand remains supported by improving infrastructure, connectivity and employment opportunities, particularly in premium and luxury segments.

Overall, the Q3 data indicates that Delhi-NCR’s housing market is experiencing a significant price appreciation even as sales volumes remain relatively stable, with higher development costs and a growing luxury housing segment playing an important role in determining prices.