Property registrations in Mumbai rise to 12,622 in September; Ganesh Chaturthi drives demand

The September registration figure was also marginally higher than the 12,580 properties registered in August 2026, representing a 0.3% month-on-month rise. However, despite the increase in transaction volumes, Maharashtra’s stamp duty collections declined 5% YoY to Rs 1,227 crore in September, compared with Rs 1,292 crore a year earlier. Knight Frank attributed the decline primarily to a change in the mix of property transactions.

READ THIS: Gen Z is influencing India’s home market: 35% link home improvement with self-expression

Ganesh Chaturthi gives Mumbai real estate a boost

Festive demand played a significant role in driving property registrations during the month. Between September 14 and September 25, Mumbai recorded 5,379 property registrations during the Ganesh Chaturthi period, marking a 22% YoY increase. It was also the highest number of registrations recorded during the festive period in the last four years.

Advertisement

The festive period also generated substantial revenue for the state government. Stamp duty collections during these days stood at Rs 640 crore, accounting for more than half of September’s total stamp duty revenue. The amount was 32% higher than the Rs 485 crore collected during the corresponding festive period in 2025.

ALSO READ: Tier-2 cities drive India’s home interiors market as average spending hits ₹3.9 lakh

Mumbai property market shows long-term growth

The latest numbers highlight the significant expansion in Mumbai’s property registration activity over the past decade. In September 2013, the city recorded 4,116 property registrations. The figure crossed 7,800 in September 2021 and surpassed 10,000 in September 2023, when 10,694 properties were registered. It rose further to 12,070 in September 2025 before reaching 12,622 this year.

Advertisement

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said the September performance reflected continued homebuyer participation, particularly during Ganesh Chaturthi. He also noted that buyers remain selective, with well-located projects and developments supported by quality infrastructure continuing to attract interest.