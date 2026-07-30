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Embassy REIT Q1 revenue rises 17% as GCC demand drives 1.3 mn sq ft of leasing

Embassy REIT Q1 revenue rises 17% as GCC demand drives 1.3 mn sq ft of leasing

The office REIT leased 1.3 million square feet (msf) across 17 transactions during the first quarter of FY2027, with GCCs accounting for 81% of total leasing activity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 8:31 PM IST
Embassy REIT Q1 revenue rises 17% as GCC demand drives 1.3 mn sq ft of leasingEmbassy REIT posted revenue from operations of ₹1,241 crore, up 17% from a year earlier, while net operating income rose to ₹1,020 crore.

Embassy Office Parks REIT reported a 17% year-on-year increase in revenue and net operating income (NOI) for the quarter ended June 30, as sustained demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and technology companies continued to support India's premium office leasing market.

The office REIT leased 1.3 million square feet (msf) across 17 transactions during the first quarter of FY2027, with GCCs accounting for 81% of total leasing activity. AI-related companies contributed 21% of new leasing, underlining the growing role of artificial intelligence-driven businesses in India's commercial real estate market.

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Embassy REIT posted revenue from operations of ₹1,241 crore, up 17% from a year earlier, while net operating income rose to ₹1,020 crore. The board also approved a quarterly distribution of ₹598 crore, or ₹6.31 per unit, representing a 9% increase over the corresponding period last year. The distribution will be paid on or before August 11, with August 4 fixed as the record date.

Leasing momentum

Embassy REIT said it signed 0.7 msf of new leases during the quarter at an average re-leasing spread of 11%, while 0.6 msf of renewals were concluded at rents that were 9% higher than previous contracts. New occupiers accounted for 86% of fresh leasing, with leases signed at an average premium of 8% to prevailing market rents.

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Portfolio occupancy stood at 93% by value at the end of June. Mumbai remained fully occupied, while Bengaluru recorded 95% occupancy, followed by Noida at 93% and Chennai at 92%, indicating healthy demand across the REIT's major office markets.

Expansion pipeline and funding

The REIT raised ₹3,045 crore through commercial papers, non-convertible debentures and bank loans at a blended interest rate of 7.46%, strengthening its balance sheet to fund future growth. Its development pipeline currently stands at 6.2 msf, backed by a planned capital outlay of ₹3,500 crore, with nearly 60% of the upcoming office space already pre-leased, providing visibility on future rental income.

Apart from office assets, Embassy REIT continued to expand its hospitality portfolio by opening the 211-key Hilton Garden Inn at Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru, the first phase of a dual-branded Hilton project. The second phase, comprising a 318-key Hilton hotel and a convention centre, is expected to become operational later this year. The company also said Four Seasons will cease managing the hotel at Embassy ONE in Bengaluru from February 2027, with a new operator expected to be appointed.

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The quarterly performance reflects continued resilience in India's Grade A office market, where GCCs remain the largest source of leasing demand despite global economic uncertainties. With high occupancy levels, steady rental growth and a largely pre-leased development pipeline, office REITs continue to benefit from the sustained expansion of multinational companies in India.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 8:30 PM IST
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