Embassy REIT Q1 revenue rises 17% as GCC demand drives 1.3 mn sq ft of leasing

Embassy REIT posted revenue from operations of ₹1,241 crore, up 17% from a year earlier, while net operating income rose to ₹1,020 crore. The board also approved a quarterly distribution of ₹598 crore, or ₹6.31 per unit, representing a 9% increase over the corresponding period last year. The distribution will be paid on or before August 11, with August 4 fixed as the record date.

Leasing momentum

Embassy REIT said it signed 0.7 msf of new leases during the quarter at an average re-leasing spread of 11%, while 0.6 msf of renewals were concluded at rents that were 9% higher than previous contracts. New occupiers accounted for 86% of fresh leasing, with leases signed at an average premium of 8% to prevailing market rents.

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Portfolio occupancy stood at 93% by value at the end of June. Mumbai remained fully occupied, while Bengaluru recorded 95% occupancy, followed by Noida at 93% and Chennai at 92%, indicating healthy demand across the REIT's major office markets.

Expansion pipeline and funding

The REIT raised ₹3,045 crore through commercial papers, non-convertible debentures and bank loans at a blended interest rate of 7.46%, strengthening its balance sheet to fund future growth. Its development pipeline currently stands at 6.2 msf, backed by a planned capital outlay of ₹3,500 crore, with nearly 60% of the upcoming office space already pre-leased, providing visibility on future rental income.

Apart from office assets, Embassy REIT continued to expand its hospitality portfolio by opening the 211-key Hilton Garden Inn at Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru, the first phase of a dual-branded Hilton project. The second phase, comprising a 318-key Hilton hotel and a convention centre, is expected to become operational later this year. The company also said Four Seasons will cease managing the hotel at Embassy ONE in Bengaluru from February 2027, with a new operator expected to be appointed.

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The quarterly performance reflects continued resilience in India's Grade A office market, where GCCs remain the largest source of leasing demand despite global economic uncertainties. With high occupancy levels, steady rental growth and a largely pre-leased development pipeline, office REITs continue to benefit from the sustained expansion of multinational companies in India.