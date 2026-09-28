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Godrej Properties eyes ₹6,000 crore revenue from luxury housing project in Mumbai's Marine Lines

Godrej Properties eyes ₹6,000 crore revenue from luxury housing project in Mumbai's Marine Lines

The proposed project carries an estimated overall revenue potential of approximately ₹6,000 crore.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 6:50 PM IST
Godrej Properties eyes ₹6,000 crore revenue from luxury housing project in Mumbai's Marine Lines Godrej Properties’ latest entry comes against the backdrop of strong interest in its luxury developments elsewhere in South and Central Mumbai

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) plans to strengthen its presence in Mumbai’s luxury housing market by entering into a development agreement for a prime 2.5-acre land parcel in Marine Lines, South Mumbai.

The proposed project is planned as a luxury residential development and carries an estimated overall revenue potential of approximately ₹6,000 crore.

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The addition marks another significant move by Godrej Properties in South Mumbai, a market known for limited land availability, premium real estate, and strong demand for high-quality residences.

Located along Mumbai’s iconic coastline, Marine Lines combines a rich heritage and established neighbourhood with access to some of the city’s key business, cultural, and lifestyle destinations. Improved connectivity, including through the Mumbai Coastal Road, has further enhanced the area's appeal to homebuyers.

Godrej Properties’ latest entry comes against the backdrop of strong interest in its luxury developments elsewhere in South and Central Mumbai. Its projects, Godrej Trilogy in Worli and Godrej Avenue Eleven in Mahalaxmi, have received encouraging responses, highlighting continued demand for premium residences in these established markets.

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Commenting on the development, Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director & CEO, Godrej Properties, said Mumbai remains a key market for the company, with its premium and luxury projects receiving a consistently strong response.

“Marine Lines is one of the city's most prestigious addresses, and we are delighted to add this landmark opportunity to our portfolio,” Pandey said.

With the Marine Lines development, Godrej Properties is adding another high-value luxury housing opportunity to its Mumbai portfolio, further expanding its footprint across some of the city's most established residential micro-markets.

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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 6:50 PM IST
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