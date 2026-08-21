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Historic Kentucky horse farm once bought by Ryanair co-founder for $14 million now seeks $57.5 million

Historic Kentucky horse farm once bought by Ryanair co-founder for $14 million now seeks $57.5 million

The Castleton Farm estate will be auctioned as the final lot of the Keeneland Championship Sale on October 28.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Historic Kentucky horse farm once bought by Ryanair co-founder for $14 million now seeks $57.5 millionThe history of Castleton Farm stretches back to 1793, when future US Senator John Breckinridge purchased land outside Lexington.(Picture credit: Trip savvy)

A Kentucky estate with more than two centuries of horse-racing history is now on the market for $57.5 million (approximately ₹5,506 crore), offering buyers a sprawling 951-acre property that has been home to some of America's most celebrated racehorses, according to a report by the Times of India.

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Castleton Farm, located outside Lexington, was bought by Ryanair co-founder Tony Ryan for $14 million (approximately ₹134 crore) in 2001. More than two decades later, his family is putting the historic horse-breeding estate up for auction, with the property set to be offered as the final lot of the third Keeneland Championship Sale on October 28.

The estate brings together a historic mansion, extensive horse-breeding facilities and landmarks that reflect its long association with American racing.

Castleton Farm dates back to 1793

The history of Castleton Farm stretches back to 1793, when future US Senator John Breckinridge purchased land outside Lexington.

The property was later inherited by his daughter, whose husband, David Castleman, built the Greek Revival mansion during the 1840s. The estate eventually took the Castleton name in honour of the Castleman family.

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Its transformation into a major horse farm began in the 1890s under Wall Street financier James Keene, who established a Thoroughbred breeding operation there.

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Home to famous racehorses

Castleton Farm went on to become one of the prominent Thoroughbred nurseries in American racing history.

Among the notable horses bred at the property were Domino, Sysonby and Ben Brush.

The estate expanded its equestrian operations in 1945 to include Standardbred and American Saddlebred horses. Frances Dodge Johnson, daughter of automotive pioneer John Dodge, operated the facility during that period.

Over the years, Castleton grew into a large-scale equestrian property while retaining its historic buildings and landscape.

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Tony Ryan bought farm for $14 million

Tony Ryan acquired Castleton Farm for $14 million (approximately ₹134 crore) in 2001, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Irish entrepreneur was best known for co-founding Ryanair and helping build the airline into one of Europe's leading low-cost carriers.

Ryan continued Castleton's horse-breeding legacy and invested in improvements to the property. His family undertook extensive renovation work, including replacing barn roofs and making other upgrades across the estate.

Ryan died in 2007, after which ownership passed to his son Shane Ryan.

Why is the family selling?

Shane Ryan continued to operate Castleton as a horse-breeding farm, but is now looking to hand the property over to a new owner as he spends more time in Europe and his children have shown less interest in the family's horse business.

Listing agent Ken Donworth of Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty told The Wall Street Journal that Shane is spending more time in Europe, while his children have shown less interest in horses.

Shane described the family's role as stewards rather than permanent owners.

"We have been the sixth stewards of this historic farm," Shane said in a press release shared with PEOPLE. "So there has to be a magnificent seventh out there."

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What does the $57.5 million estate include?

The Castleton estate spans 951 acres and includes 16 barns with a combined 268 stalls, making it capable of supporting a large-scale horse-breeding operation.

The property also has 10 homes, including several managers' residences.

At its centre is a 13,500-square-foot Greek Revival mansion featuring ornate millwork and detailed mouldings.

Other features include a round stone tower, ironwork gates, tree-lined drives and a covered bridge. The estate also has a rare equine cemetery, marking the generations of horses associated with Castleton.

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From $14 million to $57.5 million

The family's $57.5 million (approximately ₹5,506 crore) asking price is more than four times the $14 million (approximately ₹134 crore) Tony Ryan paid for the property in 2001.

The value reflects not only the estate's 951 acres but also its historic significance, equestrian infrastructure, residences, architecture and standing within the Thoroughbred industry.

Keeneland has announced that Castleton Farm will be offered as the final lot of the third Keeneland Championship Sale on October 28. The auction is being conducted in partnership with Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty.

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Published on: Aug 21, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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