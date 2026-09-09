Golf Course Extension Road gets ₹35,000 crore luxury housing push as Gurugram market surges

Golf Course Extension Road has increasingly become a preferred destination for high-end residential development, supported by improved connectivity, infrastructure and availability of larger land parcels. The corridor offers access to Golf Course Road, NH-48, Sohna Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and major employment hubs. Its established ecosystem of schools, healthcare, retail and hospitality has further strengthened its appeal.

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Aman Sarin, Director & CEO, Anant Raj Limited, said, “Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as one of Gurugram's most sought-after luxury residential destinations, driven by strong connectivity, rapidly improving social and physical infrastructure, and sustained demand from affluent homebuyers. The corridor offers seamless access to Golf Course Road, NH-48, Sohna Road, SPR and major employment hubs, while its mature ecosystem of schools, healthcare facilities, retail and hospitality has significantly enhanced its residential appeal. We see strong long-term potential in this micro-market, which is why Anant Raj is also set to introduce a new luxury residential project on Golf Course Extension Road.”

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₹35,000 crore pipeline takes shape

The upcoming projects include MAX Estates in Sector 59, M3M Brabus Residences in Sector 58, Anant Raj Estate One in Sector 63A, Conscient Hines Elevate in Sector 59, Godrej Verano in Sector 63A, EMAAR Marbella 2 in Sector 66, and a forthcoming luxury residential project by Smartworld Developers in Sector 67.

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DLF is also planning to enter the senior-living segment with a project in Sector 63, carrying an estimated development value of around ₹2,000 crore. The company disclosed the plan during its financial results, though project details are yet to be announced.

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Rishi Raj, CEO, Conscient Infrastructure, said, “Luxury real estate is increasingly being viewed as a strategic asset allocation decision rather than a discretionary purchase. The real opportunity now lies in identifying micro-markets where infrastructure investments, limited premium supply, and strong end-user demand converge. Golf Course Extension Road is a prime example of this trend. Over the past decade, the corridor has evolved from an emerging residential destination into one of Gurgaon’s most sought-after luxury markets, supported by major infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity, and the entry of leading developers.”

Gurugram overtakes Mumbai in ₹10 crore-plus sales

The launch pipeline comes as Gurugram strengthens its position in India’s luxury housing market. According to the High-End Luxury Housing Report 2025 by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix, Gurugram recorded ₹24,120 crore in sales of homes priced at ₹10 crore and above in 2025, overtaking Mumbai in transaction value for the first time.

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Ashish Jerath, President-Sales & Marketing, Smartworld Developers, said, “The scale of planned launches across Gurugram's Golf Course Extension Road reflects the growing maturity of these premium residential corridors. Consistent buyer demand, sustained value appreciation, robust infrastructure and an evolving social ecosystem have together created the right conditions for long-term investment and continued residential expansion. This momentum is particularly evident along Golf Course Extension Road, where the availability of development-ready land continues to provide opportunities for larger, integrated premium developments that are becoming increasingly difficult to create in more established micro-markets.”

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The performance of these projects in the coming quarters will indicate how effectively Gurugram’s luxury market absorbs the new supply and could shape the next phase of premium residential growth in the city.