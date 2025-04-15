scorecardresearch
KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty buy 7-acre Thane plot for Rs 9.85 crore in March 2025 deal

The purchased land is part of a larger parcel measuring 30 acres and 17 guntha, strategically located along Ghodbunder Road

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have jointly acquired 7 acres of undivided land in Owale, Thane West, for Rs. 9.85 crore, according to property registration records accessed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The transaction was registered in March 2025.

The purchased land is part of a larger parcel measuring 30 acres and 17 guntha, strategically located along Ghodbunder Road—a vital arterial route that links Thane West to both the Eastern and Western Express Highways. The area lies between Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavali, offering excellent connectivity to major business hubs across Thane, Mumbai, and the western suburbs.

According to Square Yards, the 7-acre acquisition translates to 28,327.95 sq. m or approximately 33,879.58 sq. yd. The deal involved a stamp duty of Rs. 68.96 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

KL Rahul, one of India’s leading cricket talents, has played across all formats for the national team, served as vice-captain, and led teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recognized with awards like the CEAT T20 International Cricketer of the Year, Rahul remains among India’s top run-getters.

Suniel Shetty, a veteran of over 100 films, is known for his versatility across action, comedy, and drama. He was conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Award for his contributions to Indian cinema and maintains an active presence in fitness, real estate, and hospitality ventures, reflecting a diverse entrepreneurial portfolio.

While the purpose of the land acquisition has not been disclosed, the scale and location suggest significant investment potential.

Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 5:18 PM IST
