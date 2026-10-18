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Ramayana star Ranbir Kapoor’s Pune apartment earns him ₹4.63 lakh every month. Here’s how

Ramayana star Ranbir Kapoor’s Pune apartment earns him ₹4.63 lakh every month. Here’s how

The apartment, spread across approximately 6,094 sq ft, is located in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar-Yerwada area. The documents show that the residence also comes with three covered car parking spaces.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 10:50 AM IST
Ramayana star Ranbir Kapoor’s Pune apartment earns him ₹4.63 lakh every month. Here’s how The deal places the apartment among Pune’s premium residential rentals.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has leased out his luxury apartment at Trump Towers in Pune for a starting monthly rent of ₹4.63 lakh. The three-year leave and licence agreement is expected to fetch the actor a total rental income of ₹1.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by real-estate research firm CRE Matrix.

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The apartment, spread across approximately 6,094 sq ft, is located in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar-Yerwada area. The documents show that the residence also comes with three covered car parking spaces.

The lease agreement was registered on October 6, 2026. It covers a tenure of three years, beginning September 20, 2026, and ending September 19, 2029.

Rent Structure

As per the agreement, the starting monthly rent has been fixed at ₹4,63,050. The rent will increase by 5 per cent annually over the lease period.

This means the monthly rent will rise to around ₹4.86 lakh in the second year and approximately ₹5.11 lakh in the third year. Over the full 36-month term, the total rent payable works out to ₹1.75 crore.

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A High-Value Rental Deal

The deal places the apartment among Pune’s premium residential rentals. Trump Towers is a luxury residential development in the city’s Kalyani Nagar-Yerwada belt, an area known for high-end housing projects and strong connectivity.

The reported rental value translates to roughly ₹76 per sq ft per month at the starting rent, underlining the premium positioning of the property. The agreement’s annual escalation clause also ensures a steady rise in Kapoor’s rental income through the lease tenure.

Kapoor’s Real Estate Moves

The development comes amid increased attention on Bollywood celebrities’ property transactions. Kapoor had reportedly purchased the Pune apartment for ₹11 crore, although this report focuses primarily on the rental agreement details.

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The actor’s decision to lease out the apartment suggests continued demand for large, luxury homes in Pune’s prime micro-markets. With a starting rent of over ₹4.6 lakh a month, the property ranks among the city’s more expensive residential rentals.

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What It Means

For Pune’s luxury housing market, the transaction highlights the growing rental potential of branded, large-format residences. For Kapoor, the agreement provides a long-term, contractually escalating income stream from an asset located in one of the city’s upscale localities.

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Published on: Oct 18, 2026 10:50 AM IST
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