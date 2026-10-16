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Saif Ali Khan rents out two commercial units in Mumbai for ₹22.76 lakh per month

Saif Ali Khan rents out two commercial units in Mumbai for ₹22.76 lakh per month

Apart from his commercial property investments, Saif Ali Khan also owns residential property in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West neighbourhood

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 8:56 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan rents out two commercial units in Mumbai for ₹22.76 lakh per monthSaif Ali Khan has leased two commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri East

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has leased two commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri East for a monthly rent of ₹22.76 lakh under a five-year agreement. The deal includes a security deposit of ₹2.36 crore and is expected to generate more than ₹14 crore in rental income over the lease period, according to property registration documents.

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According to a Times of India report, the two commercial units have a combined RERA carpet area of 5,692 square feet. The properties are located in Kanakia Wall Street, a commercial building on Andheri Kurla Road in the Chakala area of Andheri East.

The lease agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, and covers the period from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031. The office space has been leased to Durva Fintech Private Limited, represented by its director Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva. Saif Ali Khan is listed as the licensor through his authorised representative.

READ THIS: ₹44 crore deal: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & family add 3 luxury flats to Mumbai property portfolio

Saif Ali Khan's commercial property deal: Key details

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As per the agreement, the starting monthly rent for the two units is ₹22,76,800, translating into approximately ₹400 per square foot per month based on the combined carpet area.

The agreement also provides for a 5% annual increase in rent during the five-year tenure. With the scheduled escalation, the total rental payments are expected to exceed ₹14 crore, excluding applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The tenant has also received a two-month rent-free period, from May 10 to July 9, 2026, to carry out interior fit-out work. Rental payments commenced on July 10, 2026.

The security deposit of ₹2.36 crore is equivalent to more than 10 months of the initial monthly rent, making it a substantial component of the commercial property transaction.

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Saif Ali Khan purchased the units for ₹30.75 crore

The actor had acquired the two commercial office units in November 2025 for a combined value of ₹30.75 crore, according to property registration records accessed by real estate data platform CRE Matrix. Both transactions were registered on November 18, 2025, with Apicore Pharmaceuticals Private Limited listed as the seller.

ALSO READ: Ronit Roy signs 5-year property deal in Mumbai: Leases 950-sq-ft Andheri office for ₹1.39 crore

The latest lease allows Khan to generate rental income from the commercial assets over the next five years, subject to the terms of the agreement.

Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai real estate portfolio

Apart from his commercial property investments, Saif Ali Khan also owns residential property in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West neighbourhood. He purchased an apartment in the Satguru Sharan building in April 2012 for ₹23.50 crore, according to property registration records cited in previous reports.

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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 8:55 PM IST
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