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₹44 crore deal: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & family add 3 luxury flats to Mumbai property portfolio

₹44 crore deal: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & family add 3 luxury flats to Mumbai property portfolio

The homes are at Godrej Skyshore, on Yari Road in Versova, Mumbai according to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 3:14 PM IST
₹44 crore deal: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & family add 3 luxury flats to Mumbai property portfolioThe apartments come with three and two covered basement parking spaces, respectively.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her family have purchased three apartments on the same floor of a residential project in Mumbai’s Versova, with a combined transaction value of around ₹44.1 crore. The homes are at Godrej Skyshore, on Yari Road in Versova, Mumbai according to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

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Anushka bought an apartment measuring about 2,153 sq ft for ₹14.89 crore. Her parents, Ashima and Ajay Kumar Sharma, purchased an adjoining apartment in the project for ₹10.91 crore. Both transactions were registered on July 8, 2026, citing documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartments come with three and two covered basement parking spaces, respectively. Anushka reportedly paid ₹74.47 lakh in stamp duty, while her parents paid ₹65.44 lakh.

The apartment was purchased from One-Stop Business Services LLP, with Godrej Properties as the developer.

MUST READ: Virat Kohli’s reported Rs 80 crore Gurugram home: What is verified, what is estimated and what property records show

Third apartment bought with Virat Kohli

The family’s third purchase is an apartment acquired jointly by Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, for ₹18.29 crore. The 2,644 sq ft home was registered on July 21, according to property documents accessed by Zapkey. It includes three car parking spaces.

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The three apartments are located on the 24th floor of Tower A. The project is still under construction, with possession of Anushka’s and her parents’ apartments expected on or before June 30, 2031, according to the registered agreements.

Mumbai property investment

The purchases bring the combined value of the three homes to approximately ₹44.1 crore. Anushka and Kohli have also made property investments in Alibaug: reported that the couple bought two adjoining land parcels there for ₹37.86 crore in January 2026. The deal was registered on January 13, with a stamp duty of  about ₹2.27 crore.

It was their second reported land purchase in Alibaug. In 2022, they bought nearly eight acres in the area for ₹19.24 crore through two transactions and later built a luxury holiday home there.

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DON'T MISS: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchase ₹18.29 crore Mumbai apartment, adding to their growing luxury property empire

Tabu also bought a flat in Godrej Skyshore

Anushka and Virat are not the only Bollywood celebrities to have invested in Godrej Skyshore. Actor Tabu, whose full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, also purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in the same building in April 2026.

Tabu reportedly bought the apartment for ₹10 crore from Godrej Properties, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. The purchase came to light months before Anushka and Virat’s transaction in the same project.

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 3:14 PM IST
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