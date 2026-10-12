₹44 crore deal: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & family add 3 luxury flats to Mumbai property portfolio

The apartments come with three and two covered basement parking spaces, respectively. Anushka reportedly paid ₹74.47 lakh in stamp duty, while her parents paid ₹65.44 lakh.

The apartment was purchased from One-Stop Business Services LLP, with Godrej Properties as the developer.

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Third apartment bought with Virat Kohli

The family’s third purchase is an apartment acquired jointly by Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, for ₹18.29 crore. The 2,644 sq ft home was registered on July 21, according to property documents accessed by Zapkey. It includes three car parking spaces.

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The three apartments are located on the 24th floor of Tower A. The project is still under construction, with possession of Anushka’s and her parents’ apartments expected on or before June 30, 2031, according to the registered agreements.

Mumbai property investment

The purchases bring the combined value of the three homes to approximately ₹44.1 crore. Anushka and Kohli have also made property investments in Alibaug: reported that the couple bought two adjoining land parcels there for ₹37.86 crore in January 2026. The deal was registered on January 13, with a stamp duty of about ₹2.27 crore.

It was their second reported land purchase in Alibaug. In 2022, they bought nearly eight acres in the area for ₹19.24 crore through two transactions and later built a luxury holiday home there.

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DON'T MISS: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchase ₹18.29 crore Mumbai apartment, adding to their growing luxury property empire

Tabu also bought a flat in Godrej Skyshore

Anushka and Virat are not the only Bollywood celebrities to have invested in Godrej Skyshore. Actor Tabu, whose full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, also purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in the same building in April 2026.

Tabu reportedly bought the apartment for ₹10 crore from Godrej Properties, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. The purchase came to light months before Anushka and Virat’s transaction in the same project.