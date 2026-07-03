Semiconductor chip push, airport milestone, rising land prices: Is Dholera the next real estate hotspot?

After years of delays and scepticism, Gujarat's Dholera Smart City is finally showing signs of becoming the industrial and manufacturing hub it was envisioned to be. Recent progress, including a successful trial landing at the under-construction Dholera International Airport and rapid work on Tata Electronics' ₹91,000-crore semiconductor fabrication plant, has renewed investor confidence in India's largest planned greenfield smart city.

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A vision more than a decade old

Conceptualised under the Gujarat Special Investment Region Act, 2009, Dholera is the first industrial node of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). Spread across nearly 920 sq km and located around 100 km from Ahmedabad, the city is designed to integrate world-class infrastructure, manufacturing zones, logistics, commercial districts and residential areas.

Why was progress slow?

However, building an entirely new city from scratch proved challenging. Roads, power networks, water supply, sewage systems, flood-control infrastructure and transport connectivity had to be developed before industries could move in, resulting in years of delays.

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Semiconductor push

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The turning point came in March 2024, when the Centre approved Tata Electronics' semiconductor fabrication plant, being developed with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC). The facility will manufacture chips for automobiles, telecom, consumer electronics, defence and artificial intelligence, with a planned capacity of 50,000 chips per month. In May 2026, Tata Electronics also partnered with Dutch chip equipment maker ASML to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem.

Airport boost

Infrastructure received another boost on June 5, when an Airports Authority of India aircraft completed a trial landing at Dholera International Airport. Once operational, the airport is expected to improve cargo movement, passenger connectivity and industrial logistics.

Bet on future growth

The industrial push has also fuelled interest in Dholera's real estate market.

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"We have 450 acres of land in and around the project area. We began purchasing land in 2014. Following the announcement of the semiconductor project, we have doubled our investment, and land prices are increasing daily," Nimit Kamdar, Head of Sales and Marketing at Satyaja Group, told Business Today.

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Developers are also witnessing strong investor demand. "Nearly 90% of our projects are fully booked by investors," Deep Vaghela, Sales Representative at RK Group of Real Estate, told Business Today, adding that land remains significantly cheaper than in Ahmedabad.

Why is Dholera important?

Dholera is far more than a real estate story. It represents India's most ambitious attempt to build a future-ready industrial city from the ground up. With the country's first commercial semiconductor fabrication facility, an emerging international airport, and integration with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Dholera is steadily transitioning from promise to execution.