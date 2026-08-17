The ₹1-Crore home is no longer a luxury in India’s cities! rising prices, bigger homes put middle-class buyers under pressure

An 800-sq-ft home would cost around ₹84 lakh, while a 900-sq-ft apartment would be priced at nearly ₹94 lakh. However, even homes in these configurations are becoming harder to find in several major urban markets.

Developers favour larger homes

The affordability challenge is being intensified by a mismatch between buyer demand and the type of homes being launched by developers.

Across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, around 68% of new housing supply comprises 3BHK apartments or larger homes, despite demand being concentrated in 1BHK and 2BHK properties.

Hyderabad has recorded the sharpest mismatch. Smaller homes account for only 5% of new launches, compared with 43% of overall demand.

The growing focus on larger apartments is partly linked to changing development economics. Bigger homes can be marketed as premium properties and command higher ticket prices. Demand from affluent buyers seeking additional space, home offices and lifestyle amenities has also encouraged developers to move towards premium projects.

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Ashish Narain Agarwal, founder and managing director of PropertyPistol, said the rise of the ₹1-crore home reflects stronger household earning capacity as well as expanding housing aspirations.

“The buyer preferences are shifting towards larger homes, driven by the need for dedicated work and lifestyle spaces, while developers are increasingly prioritising premium, amenity-led projects with higher ticket sizes. This points to a clear preference for better locations, amenities, flexible living spaces and lifestyle-led communities,” he said.

READ ALSO: Unsold premium homes surge 43%: Should homebuyers expect discounts now?

Demand growth remains modest

The shift towards expensive, larger homes comes even as housing demand growth remains limited. Demand across six major markets increased by only 3% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026.

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Chennai recorded 10% growth, followed by Pune at 9%. Hyderabad and the National Capital Region, however, witnessed declines in demand.

Prices continued to rise, with Bengaluru recording 16% growth and Chennai 14%. NCR prices increased 13% despite a 10% fall in demand.

Buyers face difficult choices

Pune remains a relative exception, with 2BHK homes accounting for 47% of new supply. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has also seen a comparatively larger share of smaller homes due to redevelopment-led projects.

For most middle-class buyers, the ₹1-crore budget now means choosing between a smaller home near employment hubs, a larger apartment farther from the city or a higher loan and EMI.

Agarwal warned that "if average ticket sizes rise faster than incomes, the market risks creating a widening gap between what buyers aspire to own and what they can comfortably afford. The opportunity ahead is to create more efficient, well-connected housing across price points, ensuring that India’s next phase of real estate growth remains aspirational as well as inclusive.”

For households earning Rs 60,000-80,000 a month, such a ticket size can be difficult to manage without a substantial down payment or a large home loan.

READ ALSO: Gurugram still rules NCR real estate, but Ghaziabad's housing boom is turning heads