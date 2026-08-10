Unsold premium homes surge 43%: Should homebuyers expect discounts now?

Premium inventory vs demand

The rise in unsold premium homes does not necessarily indicate a broad-based housing market slowdown. The Quarters to Sell (QTS) metric for the ₹2-5 crore segment stood at 4.4 quarters, suggesting that demand is broadly keeping pace with available supply at current prices.

QTS measures the time required to clear existing inventory based on the trailing eight-quarter average sales pace. A lower figure generally indicates healthier absorption.

This means that while the 43% rise in inventory warrants monitoring, the current sales velocity does not point to widespread distress or an immediate need for developers to offer deep discounts.

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The inventory trend is also becoming increasingly concentrated in higher-priced housing. Inventory in the ₹1-2 crore segment increased 12% year-on-year, while the ₹5-10 crore category rose 23%. At the ultra-premium end, inventory in the ₹20-50 crore segment surged 52%.

Premium Housing Inventory: H1 2026

Price Segment Change in Unsold Inventory Key Data Below ₹50 lakh -7% YoY 1,71,363 units ₹50 lakh–₹1 crore -3% YoY 1,34,841 units ₹1–2 crore +12% YoY Inventory increased ₹2–5 crore +43% YoY 65,671 units; QTS 4.4 quarters ₹5–10 crore +23% YoY Inventory increased ₹20–50 crore +52% YoY Highest growth among major premium segments Above ₹50 crore — QTS 9.7 quarters

In contrast, inventory in the sub-₹50 lakh segment declined 7% to 1,71,363 units, while the ₹50 lakh-₹1 crore segment fell 3% to 1,34,841 units. This indicates that the accumulation of unsold homes is increasingly tilted towards premium and luxury properties rather than the broader housing market.

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Will rising inventory lead to discounts?

For homebuyers, the increase in premium inventory could potentially improve negotiating power, particularly in markets or projects where supply is building faster than sales. However, the available data does not establish that developers are facing widespread inventory stress or that a broad discount cycle is underway.

The overall inventory picture provides another important signal. The average age of unsold inventory declined to 13.5 quarters in H1 2026 from 14.3 quarters in H1 2025. This suggests that older inventory is being absorbed as buyers increasingly prefer homes closer to completion.

At the market level, however, absorption varies significantly. Ahmedabad recorded the highest QTS at 8.1 quarters, followed by NCR at 7.6 quarters, indicating relatively slower inventory clearance. Pune had the lowest QTS at 4.0 quarters, followed by Chennai at 4.5 quarters.

City-wise Inventory Clearance

Market Quarters to Sell (QTS) Ahmedabad 8.1 NCR 7.6 Chennai 4.5 Pune 4.0 8-market average 6.0

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Overall, the data suggests that homebuyers should not assume that the 43% rise in premium inventory will automatically result in lower property prices. Instead, buyers may find greater room for negotiation in specific projects and markets where inventory has accumulated, while strong absorption in other segments could allow developers to maintain pricing.

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For developers, the challenge will be to manage new supply carefully as premium inventory continues to rise faster than lower-priced housing stock.