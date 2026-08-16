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West Asia crisis: Haryana RERA’s 4-month extension gives developers breathing room amid material shortages

West Asia crisis: Haryana RERA’s 4-month extension gives developers breathing room amid material shortages

The Haryana RERA has granted a four-month extension to eligible real estate projects amid material shortages and supply chain disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis. Developers say the relief will provide breathing room to manage costs and procurement challenges while protecting construction quality and project viability.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 8:15 AM IST
West Asia crisis: Haryana RERA’s 4-month extension gives developers breathing room amid material shortagesThe order has been issued under provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, including Sections 6, 7(3), 34(f), 37 and 83. It follows an advisory issued by MoHUA on July 31.

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has granted a four-month extension to the completion timelines of eligible real estate projects, offering developers relief amid material shortages, supply chain disruptions and logistics challenges linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis. Industry executives said the move could help developers maintain construction quality and avoid regulatory pressure caused by delays beyond their control.

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RERA extension: Who qualifies

The decision comes after the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) urged the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to appeal to state-level RERAs to provide three- to six-month extensions for projects affected by execution-related disruptions.

Under the HRERA order, the four-month extension will apply to eligible projects registered with Haryana RERA where the original, revised or extended completion date falls on or after February 28, 2026. Developers will not be required to file separate applications to claim the extension.

However, the relief is subject to specific eligibility conditions. The order applies to projects registered on or before July 31, 2026, and also covers projects where an extension or continuation had been granted on or before that date. Projects outside these conditions will not automatically qualify for the four-month extension.

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The order has been issued under provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, including Sections 6, 7(3), 34(f), 37 and 83. It follows an advisory issued by MoHUA on July 31.

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Construction quality

Rajan Yadav, Director, Roots Developers, said the regulatory intervention would give builders “essential breathing room” to manage material shortages and input cost inflation without compromising construction standards.

“For builders, this regulatory intervention provides essential breathing room to manage severe material shortages and input cost inflation without compromising structural quality or execution standards,” Yadav said.

He said forced delivery deadlines during periods of supply disruption could compel developers to rush procurement and potentially compromise execution. “A blanket timeline extension allows construction firms to recalibrate supply chains, secure crucial raw materials like steel and cement at reasonable rates and maintain proper site operations,” he added.

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Adil Altaf, CEO, ANHAD Developers, described the decision as a “pragmatic and welcoming move” for the sector. He said acknowledging supply chain disruptions stemming from the West Asia crisis would provide developers with greater flexibility to manage material shortages and logistics delays.

“This proactive step helps mitigate the risk of unfair penalties and ensures that project quality isn’t compromised by rushed timelines,” Altaf said. He added that the move could reinforce investor confidence by demonstrating regulatory flexibility in response to global macroeconomic disruptions.

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Compliance burden

Rishabh Periwal, Sr Vice President, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd, called the advisory a “crucial legal and financial lifeline” for developers navigating severe external supply disruptions.

“By recognising these global supply shocks, regulators remove the immediate threat of unfair penalties and litigations for delays completely outside a builder’s control,” Periwal said. He also highlighted the single common order, which eliminates the need for project-by-project compliance filings.

According to Periwal, the uniform relief can allow developers to maintain RERA compliance while directing capital towards project completion rather than legal defence.

For homebuyers

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For homebuyers, however, the extension could mean longer possession timelines. Periwal said the framework represented a trade-off between short-term inconvenience and long-term project viability.

“While a four-month delay creates immediate inconvenience by forcing buyers to manage extended rent or delays in move-ins, it shields them from far worse alternatives of abandoned projects, compromised project quality, and developer insolvency,” he said.

The extension is expected to provide developers additional time to manage procurement and logistics challenges while continuing construction without compromising quality or facing immediate regulatory consequences for delays caused by external disruptions.

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Published on: Aug 16, 2026 8:15 AM IST
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