Third Mumbai: How MMRDA plans to build Karnala-Sai Chirner New Town from scratch

Why Third Mumbai is being planned

The concept gained momentum around the opening of the 21.8-km Atal Setu in 2024. The bridge connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai and was expected to unlock development potential in Raigad.

The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport has further strengthened the case for planned development. The objective is to capture the land value created by major infrastructure while ensuring that development takes place through a long-term masterplan.

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How much land can be developed?

Although KSC New Town covers more than 323 sq km, large portions comprise villages, forests and green areas. This leaves around 104 sq km as developable land.

Land acquisition began in March 2026, with landowners offered options including 22.5% developed land, monetary compensation, or compensation through transferable development rights (TDR) or floor space index (FSI).

However, some villages have opposed the project, describing the acquisition as a “land grab”. This has slowed parts of the land-use survey. The MMRDA expects the land-use plan to be ready by the end of August.

Singapore firm to prepare masterplan

Singapore-based urban development consultancy Surbana Jurong has been appointed to prepare the masterplan for the developable areas. The plan will cover the new town’s layout, transport infrastructure and basic utilities.

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Can Third Mumbai avoid Navi Mumbai’s problems?

Gulam Zia of Knight Frank said transport and employment will be critical to the project’s success. “Today, while it may have a population, the huge majority is dependent on the local trains to commute to mainland Mumbai for work, because employment has not picked up in Navi Mumbai,” he said.

Zia said Third Mumbai will need fast and reliable mass transport if it is to become a genuine satellite city rather than another residential extension dependent on Mumbai for jobs.

What real estate developers expect

Mohit Malhotra, Founder & CEO, NeoLiv, said the development could strengthen the wider Navi Mumbai-Raigad belt.

“With Atal Setu and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport improving connectivity, destinations such as Karjat and Khopoli will become more accessible and better integrated with the Mumbai region. This will benefit both residential and leisure-led development, while creating new opportunities for employment and local businesses,” he said.

Malhotra added that improving infrastructure could encourage more people to consider the region for living, investment and weekend use.

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Garuav K Singh, Founder & Chairman, Womeki Group, described Third Mumbai as a rare opportunity to design a city from scratch rather than retrofit an existing urban area.

“With the Atal Setu and the new international airport anchoring the region, developers finally have room to build with intent, better road widths, planned green cover, integrated townships from day one,” Singh said.

He added that if executed well, Third Mumbai could become a blueprint for future satellite cities.

The MMRDA has cautioned that the project is a long-term exercise, with meaningful returns unlikely in the next five to 10 years. Its success will ultimately depend on whether transport, jobs, utilities and planned urban development advance together.

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